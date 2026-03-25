Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana: 1.60L people got free treatment worth Rs 191cr so far, says Punjab health minister

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Aam Aadmi Party has prioritised health, education, and employment over the past four years, and the results are evident, he said. (File Photo)

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the scheme ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana’, providing free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh, has proved to be a boon for the people of the state.

While addressing the media, he informed that so far 1.60 lakh people have availed free treatment worth Rs 191 crore under this scheme.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Aam Aadmi Party has prioritised health, education, and employment over the past four years, and the results are evident, he said.

The health minister also said other states across the country are now replicating Punjab’s health model.