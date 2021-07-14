More than 60% active Covid cases of Haryana come from 4 districts

The Covid-19 positivity rate in the second wave (March 1 till July 14) was recorded at 10.48 per cent, while the Covid-19 cumulative positivity rate came down to 7.38 per cent as the recovery rate increased to 98.65 per cent in the state. (Representational image)

More than 60 per cent of the active case load of Covid patients in Haryana is from four districts — Hisar, Panipat, Gurgaon and Sirsa.

According to state health department’s Wednesday Covid-19 bulletin, there were 854 active Covid cases in the state. Out of these, there were 124 in Hisar, and Panipat had 104, followed by Sirsa (89), and Gurgaon (83). The remaining 18 districts of the state had an active case load below 100, with Nuh having only one active Covid-19 patient.

While Faridabad had 20 active Covid-19 patients, Sonipat had six, Karnal (54), Panchkula (21), Ambala (17), Rohtak (70), Yamunanagar (17), Bhiwani (64), Kurukshetra (21), Mahendragarh (9), Jind (24), Rewari (31), Jhajjar (31), Fatehabad (9), Kaithal (35), Palwal (10), and Charkhi Dadri (14). As on Wednesday evening, there were 258 patients under home isolation, while eight patients lost their lives in the last 24 hours due to Covid-19 (one each in Hisar, Karnal, Sirsa, Yamunangar, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Fatehabad and Kaithal).

The Covid-19 positivity rate in the second wave (March 1 till July 14) was recorded at 10.48 per cent, while the Covid-19 cumulative positivity rate came down to 7.38 per cent as the recovery rate increased to 98.65 per cent in the state.

The daily Covid-19 positivity rate was recorded at 0.14 per cent on Wednesday, with 28907 samples being collected for testing, of which 40 returned positive.

Haryana crossed the 1 crore mark in administering Covid-19 vaccine doses. Till Wednesday evening, over 1.01 crore vaccine doses had been administered in the state. On Wednesday, at least 1,27,926 doses of vaccines were administered — that included 98103 first dose and 29823 beneficiaries getting the second dose.