Panchkula: More leaders jump Congress ship, join BJP ahead of elections

Leaders from various parties, active in the urban as well as rural areas, are joining the BJP. At the Panchkula BJP Office, Gurpreet Singh Bedi, a senior Congress leader, former Congress Sewa Dal president, ex-member District Governance Committee and District Planning Committee joined the BJP on Thursday.

Bedi reiterated that he was joining the party seeing the developmental work done by BJP. Gian Chand Gupta. Gupta welcomed Bedi in the partyfold and said that his joining will further strengthen the party.

In Jaisinghpura and Mattawala villages too, many switched to the BJP from Congress. “BJP is committed to development and will continue to do so,” said Gian Chand Gupta, adding that the party had uprooted the corrupt practices which were prevalent in the rule of other parties. He said that in the recruitment in various government jobs, strict methods were adopted and the candidates were selected purely on merit during the BJP rule.

Gupta held special meetings, Thursday, with his workers in various parts of Panchkula and asked them to strengthen their respective booths and make people aware about development works by BJP. He also held indoor meetings today in the BJP Election Office. While addressing the workers, he shared the achievements of the development of Panchkula and highlighted all areas of development, including health, education, road and construction of bridges, 24-hour power system, employment, beautification of Panchkula, social welfare work and others

He said that Panchkula is now ranked third in the entire Haryana state in the cleanliness survey and he was committed to make Panchkula a smart city. He appealed to the workers to urge everyone in their respective areas to vote in favour of BJP so that Panchkula’s development can be taken forward at a fast pace.

Several senior Congress workers of Billa village also joined the BJP in a public meeting. They were welcomed and felicitated by Gupta. The new joinees included Kiran Taneja, Premam Lata Thakur, Rekha Jagda, Soni Ramdas, Parvinder Kaur, Komal, Baljinder and their supporters. “Billa village, which was always been a picture of neglect during the tenure of Congress and INLD, saw various developments during the BJP regime”, said Gupta.