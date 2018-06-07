Mohali: Woman drowns in swimming pool, kin allege foul play

A WOMAN drowned in a swimming pool at a gym under mysterious circumstances here in Phase VIII Industrial Area on Wednesday evening. Police were scrutinising CCTV cameras at the gym till the filing of the report. According to Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Rajan Parminder Singh, the woman was identified as 54-year-old Gurmeet Kaur, a resident of Sector 70. She went to Ozi Gym around 7 pm and the accident happened around 7.30 pm.

“The gym employees told us that Gurmeet Kaur was swimming in the pool which is around six-foot-deep. When Gurmeet was found floating, some employees of the gym pulled her out of the pool and pumped the body,” the SHO added. When asked whether the woman knew how to swim, the SHO said they were questioning the gym staff to find out whether the woman went for a swim or she had slipped into the pool.

Harpreet Singh, an eyewitness, told Chandigarh Newsline that the gym employees tried to resuscitate the woman and when she failed to respond, they took her to a private hospital nearby where doctors declared her dead. “Blood was oozing from the woman’s mouth. Nobody knew what happened as everything happened very fast. When the woman did not respond after the employees tried to revive her, we asked them to take her to hospital,” said Harpreet, further stating that the woman was not wearing any safety equipment at the time of the incident, adding that no safety equipment was present near the pool which showed laxity on part of the gym employees.

The SHO also said that the body was sent to Phase 6 Civil Hospital and post-mortem will be conducted on Thursday. Parm, a gym employee, told Chandigarh Newsline that when they saw the woman, they took her to hospital as she was bleeding from the mouth. When asked whether Gurmeet had gone to attend gym classes, Parm refused to give any detail. The management also did not allow anyone to enter the gym after the incident.

Gurmeet, a housewife, joined the gym five days ago to learn swimming. She is survived by her husband, two sons and a daughter. Gurmeet’s husband Harminder Singh, a businessman, alleged foul play and demanded a thorough probe into the incident.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App