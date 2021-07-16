Mohali: Two booked for raping, defaming woman on social media

Those booked were identified as Kaushal Kumar and Harinder Singh. The accused had connived to make the obscene videos of the victim, the police claimed.(Representational image)

Dhakoli Police on Friday booked two persons for allegedly raping a woman and uploading her videos on the social media. Neither of the two suspects has been arrested yet.

Those booked were identified as Kaushal Kumar and Harinder Singh. The accused had connived to make the obscene videos of the victim, the police claimed.

The woman stated in her complaint that she met with Kaushal Kumar a few months ago and they both became friends.

“We fell out after a point of time after having a fight. After this, the other accused, Harinder Singh, came in my contact, we became my friend. Some days later, he invited me to come meet him and raped me. Later, I came to know that both the accused had connived to make my obscene videos and upload them on social media,” the woman alleged.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 376 (rape), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.