Mohali murder case: Main accused, two minors held within 12 hours

In a swift breakthrough, the Phase 1 police in Mohali caught three accused — the main accused and two minors — within 12 hours of a youth’s murder. The juveniles have been sent to a reform home, while the prime accused, 29-year-old Deepak Kumar, alias Roshan, has been taken on police remand. The information was shared by DSP (City-1) Prithvi Singh Chahal during a press briefing.
According to the police, Deepak Khanna, owner of plot no. 10-B in Mohali village, had rented out rooms 9 and 10 to Anand Singh, a resident of Talwadi Khalsa village in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. Anand Singh was living there with his family. His cousin, Dayal Singh, had also been staying with them for the past five to six months and worked as a waiter at marriage functions.
Police said Dayal Singh allegedly used to consume alcohol and verbally abuse Anand Singh’s daughter. This frequently led to altercations between him and Anand Singh’s 16-year-old son. On the intervening night of March 1 and 2, another heated argument broke out between the two.
It is alleged that the minor boy then called his cousin, Deepak Kumar, alias Roshan, and a 17-year-old friend, both residents of Mohali village, into the room. The trio allegedly attacked Dayal Singh and stabbed him in the chest with a sharp object, leading to his death on the spot.
Police have registered a case under sections 103 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are conducting a detailed investigation.
After the murder, the accused themselves took Dayal Singh’s body to the Civil Hospital in Phase 6. There, they allegedly misled doctors by claiming that Dayal had been injured in a fight outside, returned home in a wounded condition, collapsed on the floor, and died on way to the hospital. Doctors, however, informed the police about the suspicious circumstances.
DSP Chahal stated that the accused had not informed the police about the incident. They initially claimed that none of them had spoken to each other over the phone on the night of the murder. However, scrutiny of their mobile call records revealed multiple conversations among them, raising suspicion. Following further questioning, the police apprehended the accused.