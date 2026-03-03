Mohali murder case: Main accused, two minors held within 12 hours

Police have registered a case under sections 103 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are conducting a detailed investigation. (Express File Photo)

In a swift breakthrough, the Phase 1 police in Mohali caught three accused — the main accused and two minors — within 12 hours of a youth’s murder. The juveniles have been sent to a reform home, while the prime accused, 29-year-old Deepak Kumar, alias Roshan, has been taken on police remand. The information was shared by DSP (City-1) Prithvi Singh Chahal during a press briefing.

According to the police, Deepak Khanna, owner of plot no. 10-B in Mohali village, had rented out rooms 9 and 10 to Anand Singh, a resident of Talwadi Khalsa village in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. Anand Singh was living there with his family. His cousin, Dayal Singh, had also been staying with them for the past five to six months and worked as a waiter at marriage functions.