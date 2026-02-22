Mohali MLA reviews progress of registration under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana at 11 centres

AAP Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh on Sunday visited 11 registration centres across the constituency to review the implementation of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana and ensure the enrolment process is running smoothly.

The MLA inspected centres at Jujhar Nagar, Phase 6, Mohali village, Phase 1, Phase 3B1, Phase 10, Sector 66, Bakarpur, Saneta, Sector 79 and Sector 77, where officials briefed him on the progress of registrations and the arrangements made for beneficiaries.

Mann government’s ‘holistic development’: Singh

Interacting with mediapersons, the MLA said, “Under the leadership of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, the state government is implementing several welfare schemes aimed at holistic development. The pace of development in Punjab has accelerated significantly compared to previous years.”