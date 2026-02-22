Mohali MLA reviews progress of registration under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana at 11 centres

AAP Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh on Sunday visited 11 registration centres across the constituency to review the implementation of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana and ensure the enrolment process is running smoothly.
The MLA inspected centres at Jujhar Nagar, Phase 6, Mohali village, Phase 1, Phase 3B1, Phase 10, Sector 66, Bakarpur, Saneta, Sector 79 and Sector 77, where officials briefed him on the progress of registrations and the arrangements made for beneficiaries.
Interacting with mediapersons, the MLA said, “Under the leadership of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, the state government is implementing several welfare schemes aimed at holistic development. The pace of development in Punjab has accelerated significantly compared to previous years.”
Highlighting the significance of the scheme, he said, “The scheme has been launched to safeguard the health of citizens. Under this initiative, eligible families will be entitled to free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh in empanelled hospitals. Large-scale registration drives are underway to ensure beneficiaries receive their health cards at the earliest.”
The MLA said, “The government has made adequate arrangements for the effective execution of the scheme. No eligible family will be left out. Party workers and volunteers are actively spreading awareness to ensure maximum coverage.”
Referring to healthcare services, he noted that thousands of residents across Punjab are availing facilities at Mohalla Clinics daily, where free medicines, essential diagnostic tests and consultations by experienced doctors are provided.
Speaking about development works in Mohali, he said, “Infrastructure growth is being carried out in a planned manner. Link roads connecting industrial areas are being constructed to ease traffic congestion, and new roundabouts are also being developed.”
