Mohali MLA reviews progress of registration under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana at 11 centres

“The government has made adequate arrangements for the effective execution of the scheme. No eligible family will be left out. Party workers and volunteers are actively spreading awareness to ensure maximum coverage”, said Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh at a Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana registration centre on Sunday.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMohaliUpdated: Feb 22, 2026 08:54 PM IST
MLA Mohali Kulwant Singh at a Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana registration centre in Mohali on Sunday.MLA Mohali Kulwant Singh at a Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana registration centre in Mohali on Sunday. (Express Photo/Jasbir Singh Malhi)
Make us preferred source on Google

AAP Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh on Sunday visited 11 registration centres across the constituency to review the implementation of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana and ensure the enrolment process is running smoothly.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The MLA inspected centres at Jujhar Nagar, Phase 6, Mohali village, Phase 1, Phase 3B1, Phase 10, Sector 66, Bakarpur, Saneta, Sector 79 and Sector 77, where officials briefed him on the progress of registrations and the arrangements made for beneficiaries.

Mann government’s ‘holistic development’: Singh

Interacting with mediapersons, the MLA said, “Under the leadership of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, the state government is implementing several welfare schemes aimed at holistic development. The pace of development in Punjab has accelerated significantly compared to previous years.”

Highlighting the significance of the scheme, he said, “The scheme has been launched to safeguard the health of citizens. Under this initiative, eligible families will be entitled to free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh in empanelled hospitals. Large-scale registration drives are underway to ensure beneficiaries receive their health cards at the earliest.”

Also Read | As Mohali MLA felicitates new executive body of industries association, rival group question legitimacy of new leadership

The MLA said, “The government has made adequate arrangements for the effective execution of the scheme. No eligible family will be left out. Party workers and volunteers are actively spreading awareness to ensure maximum coverage.”

Referring to healthcare services, he noted that thousands of residents across Punjab are availing facilities at Mohalla Clinics daily, where free medicines, essential diagnostic tests and consultations by experienced doctors are provided.

Speaking about development works in Mohali, he said, “Infrastructure growth is being carried out in a planned manner. Link roads connecting industrial areas are being constructed to ease traffic congestion, and new roundabouts are also being developed.”

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
IND vs SA
SA set target of 188 for India in Super 8 showdown
Although the crime drama might now feel like just another mainstream movie, a closer look and analysis, against the backdrop of the cinema of its era, would prove that it was a risky project, especially for Mammootty.
Mammootty-Sumalatha’s blockbuster was born from an astrologer’s prediction; Joshiy was initially sceptical to direct it
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
IND vs SA
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
IND vs SA
SA set target of 188 for India in Super 8 showdown
trump mar-a-lago residence
Live: Man killed after entering perimeter of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence
Although the crime drama might now feel like just another mainstream movie, a closer look and analysis, against the backdrop of the cinema of its era, would prove that it was a risky project, especially for Mammootty.
Mammootty-Sumalatha’s blockbuster was born from an astrologer’s prediction; Joshiy was initially sceptical to direct it
deeksha seth
Allu Arjun’s co-star, whose 10 films as lead actress earned $45 million, traded stardom for corporate life
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area
'Treated like criminals': Indian influencer's dream vacation to South Korea with wife turns into 38-hour detention nightmare
IND vs SA
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Jasprit bumrah India vs South Africa
T20 World Cup | Jasprit Bumrah’s magical slower ball: The last thing Ryan Rickleton saw was a doorknob turning
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
Donald Trump tariff policy, IEEPA Supreme Court ruling, Section 122 Trade Act 1974, Section 301 USTR investigation, Section 232 Trade Expansion Act, Howard Lutnick court argument, Jamieson Greer press briefing, US tariff legal options, Global Trade Alert analysis, Section 338 tariffs, sectoral tariffs semiconductors pharmaceuticals
IEEPA not lone arrow in the quiver: Donald Trump’s tariff options, limitations
Doctor fat loss tips
'No fad diets or crazy workouts': Gastroenterologist shares guide to losing stubborn belly fat at home in 3 easy steps
Sam Altman
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs SA
T20 World Cup | Jasprit Bumrah’s magical slower ball: The last thing Ryan Rickleton saw was a doorknob turning
Jasprit bumrah India vs South Africa
T20 World Cup, Super 8s: Expectant Sri Lanka's hopes dashed as they throw away golden chance to beat a still tentative England
Will Jacks and Phil Salt in action for England against Sri Lanka during T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game in Kandy. (PHOTO: AP)
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Sam Altman
Motorola Moto Watch review: This ‘accessible’ smartwatch offers long battery life and better fitness metrics
Motorola Moto Watch review
Anthropic unveils new AI feature to scan codebases, suggest patches within Claude Code
Claude Opus 4.1 is Anthropic’s most advanced coding model to date. (Image: Anthropic)
'No fad diets or crazy workouts': Gastroenterologist shares guide to losing stubborn belly fat at home in 3 easy steps
Doctor fat loss tips
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
'Treated like criminals': Indian influencer's dream vacation to South Korea with wife turns into 38-hour detention nightmare
The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area
'Master’s in Math, driving for survival': Viral post of highly educated Rapido rider sparks debate on broken job market
After spending five to six years preparing for government teaching examinations without success, he ultimately turned to driving to support himself
Watch: Bengaluru auto driver’s ‘jhumka’ tribute to his wife is melting hearts
The video shows earrings hanging from the rearview mirror
YouTuber MrBeast built 10 schools globally—including a new building and bus in India
In India, MrBeast and his foundation built a better school building
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement