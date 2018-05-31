Mohali mining officer lodges complaint against industries dept GM for misbehaviour

Dhillon alleged in her complaint that the mining department had prepared a report regarding three mining sites on the directions of the Supreme Court to assess the availability of sand and gravel. (Express photo/Representational) Dhillon alleged in her complaint that the mining department had prepared a report regarding three mining sites on the directions of the Supreme Court to assess the availability of sand and gravel. (Express photo/Representational)

There seems to be no end to the tussle between the industries and mining departments as District Mining Officer Simarpreet Kaur Dhillon has lodged a police complaint against the General Manager (GM) of the industries department, Tehal Singh Sekhon, for allegedly misbehaving with her. Police though is yet to initiate action.

According to the complaint, the copy of which is with Chandigarh Newsline, Dhillon sent the complaint to Phase 1 Station House Officer (SHO) alleging that on May 25, the GM came to her room around 2 pm and asked her to hand over a copy of a report. Dhillon alleged in her complaint that the mining department had prepared a report regarding three mining sites on the directions of the Supreme Court to assess the availability of sand and gravel.

Dhillon further alleged that Sekhon even told her to give him the office copy of the report prepared by the GM. But when Dhillon refused, Sekhon shouted at her and also misbehaved with her in front of the office staff. It was also alleged that Sekhon had even misbehaved with a policewoman at Dhillon’s office.

Dhillon demanded immediate action against Sekhon for misbehaving with her and trying to stop her from doing duty. A copy of the complaint has also been marked to the Deputy Commissioner and Secretary-cum-Director (Mining).

Two women members of the mining department’s staff have also complained against Sekhon alleging that not only had the GM misbehaved with them but also asked them to stay back after work or come to office after duty hours.

Inspector Rajan Parminder Singh, the Station House Officer of Phase 1 police station, said he was not aware of the complaint as he was busy with law and order duty due to some protests in the city over the last few days. He, however, said that he would check whether any complaint had been sent to the police station.

A complaint, meanwhile, was received by the police station on May 25 with diary number, 715/SD/PS/Phase 1.

Sekhon was not available for comment. He was also not there in office either when NL went there on Wednesday afternoon.

