Mohali MC set for revenue boost; 50% share of extension fee from GMADA approved

Thousands of vacant plots across the city are poised to become a major revenue source for the Mohali Municipal Corporation. In a significant decision, 50 per cent of the extension fee collected on vacant plots will now be transferred to the civic body by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), strengthening the corporation’s financial position.

Extension fee has been collected from owners of vacant plots since 2008. Until now, the entire amount was retained by GMADA. However, following a recent high-level meeting between GMADA and Municipal Corporation officials, attended by the Punjab Housing Minister, it was decided that half of the collected fee would be shared with the civic body.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the large number of unconstructed plots in the city and the revenue generated through extension charges. Officials believe that the decision will provide much-needed funds for development works.