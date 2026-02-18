Mohali MC acts against oversized shop signboards, issues notices to violators

The Mohali Municipal Corporation has launched a drive against illegal and oversized signboards across various markets and localities in the city. Notices have been issued to shop proprietors and occupiers who have installed extra signboards, flex boards and banners beyond permitted limits for advertisement purposes.

According to the corporation, the action is being taken under sections 123 and 388 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, and the Punjab Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1997. The notice clearly states that putting up boards, flex and banners without permission on government or public property such as walls, electric poles, railings and water tanks is a legal violation.