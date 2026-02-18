Mohali MC acts against oversized shop signboards, issues notices to violators

The notice clearly states that putting up boards, flex and banners without permission on government or public property such as walls, electric poles, railings and water tanks is a legal violation.

Written by: Jasbir Malhi
Updated: Feb 18, 2026 10:56 PM IST
Oversised signboards on shops in Mohali.Oversised signboards on shops in Mohali. Jasbir Malhi. (Oversised signboards on shops in Mohali. (Jasbir Malhi)
The Mohali Municipal Corporation has launched a drive against illegal and oversized signboards across various markets and localities in the city. Notices have been issued to shop proprietors and occupiers who have installed extra signboards, flex boards and banners beyond permitted limits for advertisement purposes.

According to the corporation, the action is being taken under sections 123 and 388 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, and the Punjab Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1997. The notice clearly states that putting up boards, flex and banners without permission on government or public property such as walls, electric poles, railings and water tanks is a legal violation.

As per the notice, the shopkeepers concerned have been directed to appear before the Assistant Commissioner on February 20, 2026, at 3 pm in Room No. R-30, Upper Second Floor, Municipal Bhawan, Sector 68, Mohali. They have been instructed to remove the illegal advertisements and deposit the applicable penalty.

The notice warns that violators may face a fine of Rs 500 per day or up to a maximum of Rs 50,000. It also states that failure to appear on the scheduled date will invite further legal action under the law.

The Superintendent (Advertisement) of the Municipal Corporation said the campaign will continue to maintain the city’s aesthetics and curb illegal advertising. The shopkeepers have been urged to install signboards strictly as per rules and immediately remove all unauthorised flex boards and banners.

 

