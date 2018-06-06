Mohali has highest death rate from road accidents: Study

According to the report, there were 107 deaths in Chandigarh in 2017 while 35 were reported from Mohali and 30 from Panchkula only within the city. According to the report, there were 107 deaths in Chandigarh in 2017 while 35 were reported from Mohali and 30 from Panchkula only within the city.

MOHALI HAS the highest death rate from road accidents in Tricity, a study has found. The death rate from road accidents, measured per lakh population, was 20 in Mohali, 11 in Chandigarh, and nine in Panchkula, a comparative analysis of all fatal accidents in 2017 carried out by Punjab road safety advisor Navdeep Asija has found.

The team also took two major cities, one each from Haryana and Punjab — Gurgaon and Ludhiana. The death rate in Ludhiana was 14 while that of Gurgaon was as high as 36 in 2017. Asija was appointed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court as the road safety consultant for Haryana as well.

According to the report, there were 107 deaths in Chandigarh in 2017 while 35 were reported from Mohali and 30 from Panchkula only within the city. In the analysis, Asija and his team took the population given in 2011 census and then the growth rate of population in all the three cities every year so as to arrive at the projected population in 2017.

As per the team, the projected population of Chandigarh in 2017 was 12,47,760 (with a growth rate of 2.42 per cent every year), which made for a death rate of 11. In Mohali, with growth rate of 2.30 and projected population of 1,71,441, the fatality rate was 20. In Panchkula, the fatality rate was nine for the projected population of 2,80,760 in 2017.

The team, after analysing all the FIRs in accident death cases, found that in Chandigarh, there were 15 black spots within the city where the maximum accidents occurred. Among prominent black spots where maximum fatal accidents happened were Kalagram light point, Hallomajra light point, poultry farm chowk, transport light point, railway light point, Sector 29 chowk, Kali Bari light point, the chowk of sector 45/46/49/50, and the chowk of sector 46/47.

In Mohali city area, most of the accidents happened in Sohana area, wherein the airport road falls, with 10 deaths, followed by Phase 1 with nine deaths and Mataur belt with seven deaths. In Panchkula, most of the accidents occurred in the jurisdiction of Sector 5 police station that is 11, followed by Chandimandir area (only that within MC limit and not highways) with eight deaths. The highway crossng through the city — Panchkula-Shimla highway and the old Panchkula point — were the most accident-prone.

Asija told Chandigarh Newsline that this was the first phase of the report which has been compiled and shared with the respective administrations to take up in the road safety committee meetings.

“About 50 per cent of those who died in the accidents are pedestrians or cyclists near crossings or roundabouts. There is a need for designing safe crossings for people, introducing street lights at dark points, grills and proper medians in the city. In the second phase of report, we will be suggesting all these measures on how to make city safer,” he said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App