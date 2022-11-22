Mohali: Four men snatch car at gunpoint, police lodge two FIRs

Four men on Sunday snatched a car at gunpoint in Kharar, with the police lodging a case on Tuesday and launching investigations. Investigators said that there has not been a breakthrough in the case yet, and the car and the culprits remain untraced.

The complainant in the case, Harjaspreet Singh, a resident of Badali Ala Singh in Fatehgarh Sahib, has told the police that he worked with an online cab aggregator. On November 20, he said, he received a booking from a customer who wanted to go from Sector 68 and till Kharar.

“When I went to the pick up spot, I saw there four men waiting there. They all boarded the cab. After we reached near the Kharar bus stand, one of the men suddenly whipped out a gun and pointed it at me. Another man held me from behind. The men then proceeded to snatch my two cell phones and forced me to drive to Nakodar in the car. Once there, they asked me to get out of the vehicle and fled with it,” the complainant said.

Police said that based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged at Satnampura police station in Kapurthala district under sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Kharar police said that they have lodged a second FIR in the case at Kharar (city) police station for snatching and under relevant sections of the Arms Act.