Man gets 40 years’ jail term for sexually abusing two minor girls in Mohali

The court sentenced Devraj Maurya to 20 years’ imprisonment in each case and imposed a total fine of Rs 1.10 lakh. (AI generated image)

A fast-track court in Mohali has sentenced a Uttar Pradesh resident to a total of 40 years in prison for sexually abusing two minor girls in separate cases. The court sentenced Devraj Maurya to 20 years’ imprisonment in each case and imposed a total fine of Rs 1.10 lakh.

The cases came to light after police received a complaint from the father of an 11-year-old girl in the Mullanpur Garibdas police station area about a year ago. According to the complaint, the accused, who lived in the neighbourhood, would allegedly lure the girl to his room on the pretext of offering her food and other items, sexually abuse her, and record videos on his mobile phone.