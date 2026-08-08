Man gets 40 years’ jail term for sexually abusing two minor girls in Mohali

A fast-track court in Mohali has sentenced a Uttar Pradesh resident to a total of 40 years in prison for sexually abusing two minor girls in separate cases. The court sentenced Devraj Maurya to 20 years’ imprisonment in each case and imposed a total fine of Rs 1.10 lakh.
The cases came to light after police received a complaint from the father of an 11-year-old girl in the Mullanpur Garibdas police station area about a year ago. According to the complaint, the accused, who lived in the neighbourhood, would allegedly lure the girl to his room on the pretext of offering her food and other items, sexually abuse her, and record videos on his mobile phone.
The family subsequently shifted from the area out of fear. However, as the girl continued to attend school there, the accused allegedly stopped her on the way and threatened her.
Based on the statements of the girl and her father, police registered a case on August 13, 2025, and arrested the accused. His mobile phone was also seized during the investigation.
While the investigation into the first case was underway, another family approached the police with a similar complaint. The father of a seven-year-old girl alleged that Maurya had sexually abused his daughter in a similar manner.
Police conducted the child’s medical examination and completed the requisite legal formalities before registering a separate FIR on August 17, 2025.
During the trial of the two cases, the prosecution presented evidence and witnesses before the court. The court found that the evidence produced in both cases was sufficient to establish the charges against the accused.
Maurya was convicted under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Section 67(B) of the Information Technology Act and Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), among other relevant provisions.
The court subsequently awarded 20 years’ imprisonment in each case, taking the total sentence to 40 years, besides the fine of Rs 1.10 lakh.