Moga volunteers convention: Badals a blot on party, SAD workers must get rid of them, says Sukhpal Khaira

Sukhpal Khaira (center) during the Moga meeting. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Sukhpal Khaira (center) during the Moga meeting. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Former Leader of Opposition and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Sunday said that the Badals were a blot on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) — a party with ‘glorious past’. Khaira was addressing a volunteers convention at the New Dana Mandi in Moga. Speaking to reporters, Khaira said that leaders and volunteers of Akali Dal must stand up now and get rid of the Badals if they wanted to save their party.

Commenting on Justice Ranjit Singh commission report which has indicted former CM Parkash Singh Badal and former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini police for firing during a protest against desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, Khaira said, “Badals did not even leave pious Sri Guru Granth Sahib for their vote bank politics. They shielded DGP Saini and other policemen who opened fire on protesters. They also shielded Dera Sacha Sauda head (Gurmeet) Ram Rahim Singh whose involvement in sacrilege incidents, the report points out. Akali Dal must get rid of Badals and save this party which has a glorious past,” said Khaira.

“Sunehrey itihaas wale Akali Dal nu na gawaayo… (Don’t lose a party which has such glorious past),” said Khaira appealing to Akali Dal workers and junior party leaders to speak up. “Former Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal ran away like a coward from debate in the Vidhan Sabha. He could not answer a single question. I request SAD workers and other leaders to save this party which has a glorious past. Akali Dal started as a movement with some great leaders who fought for rights of Punjab, but Badals are a blot on it now. Its own leaders and workers must protest against Badals and help in forming a new Akali Dal,” said Khaira.

“True Akali workers should get rid of Badals and protest against them. They should demand formation of a new Akali Dal sans Badals. Can they tolerate disrespect of Sri Guru Granth Sahib which these Badals have done?” asked Khaira. He added that Badals were reason for every problem Punjab was facing right now. “Farmer suicides, financial debt, drugs, bad state of government hospitals and schools and what not. Badals gave every problem to Punjab which was once a prosperous state,” said Khaira.

Meanwhile, addressing the convention at Moga, Khaira reiterated his 40-day ultimatum to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and said, “We are giving 40-day deadline to Captain. If he can book Badals and former DGP Sumedh Saini for brutal killing of two protesters and arrest them, it is fine otherwise we will be sitting on round the clock protests across Punjab.”

He added: “Not only AAP, many other organisations will sit with us. Captain must act on his own report and book former CM Badal and DGP Saini who ordered firing on protesters along with policemen who opened fire. If he can’t act on report of a commission constituted by him, there is a big question mark on his intentions too. If all those indicted in report are not booked and arrested within 40 days, Captain should be ready to face our massive protest. We will not spare people who did not even leave pious Sri Guru Granth Sahib for their votes. We also demand immediate FIR against Dera Sacha Sauda head. Ram Rahim and his men should be arrested too for weaving this entire conspiracy to disrespect Sri Guru Granth Sahib. No politics, votes or party is above this cause for us now.” Khaira was accompanied by seven MLAs of his group during the event.

