Minister pulls up officials for reporting late for work

PUNJAB RURAL Development and Panchayat Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa conducted a surprise check at the head office of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat at Phase 8 here on Wednesday. During the surprise check, many senior officials and employees reached the office late and many were also found absent. Though no action was taken against any employee, the minister asked the senior officials to issue show-cause notices to the employees who were late for work.

The official spokesman said Bajwa reached the head office of the department at 9 am. He found that only a few employees had reached on time while others turned up after 9.30 am. Taking serious note of this irregularity, the minister directed senior officials of the department to issue a letter of explanation to all the officers and employees who came after 9.30 am and who were found to be absent.

Bajwa said since government officials were being paid salary for doing duty, the employees should work with dedication, honesty and punctuality. He added that strict action would be taken against absentees and non-performing officials and employees. The minister further stated that such regular surprise checks would be conducted at district and block offices, too.

The panchayat minister issued strict instructions to the officers and employees of the department associated with public dealing that due respect should be given to the people. He said the erring attitude of the officials and employees with the people would not be tolerated and that no person should be unnecessarily harassed.

