Wednesday, August 24, 2022

MES arrests case | FIR: Army officers sought half the contract amount as bribe

According to the FIR, Lieutenant Colonel, Rahul Pawar, had been demanding 7-8 per cent, while Subedar Major, Pardeep Kumar, asked for 45-55 per cent of the total value of contracts awarded to contractors Dinesh Kumar and Pritpal Singh. All the four men were arrested by the bureau on August 21.

The CBI had arrested the four men "while they were in the process of allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 22.48 lakh" on Sunday. Later, Rs 32.50 lakh in cash and a bunch of incriminating documents had been seized from the premises of Lt Col Pawar in Ambala.

The Army officers nabbed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday allegedly demanded bribes as high as 45 to 55 per cent of the total value of contracts, the FIR filed in the case mentions.



The FIR registered under Section 7, 7A and 8 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, states, “Lt Col Rahul Pawar joined as the Senior Barracks Store Officer (SBSO) of Military Engineering Service in June this year. After joining, one of the contractors, Dinesh Kumar, had gone to meet him on June 7. In the meeting, Lieutenant Col Pawar demanded a cut of 7-8 per cent of every order allotted to Dinesh. Subedar Major Pardeep Kumar was attached with Military Engineering Service for a long time and used to accept 45-55 per cent of every awarded contract as bribe for himself and senior officers,” the FIR states.

A source in the CBI said, “The two contractors were told that they will not get any further orders after Dinesh Kumar failed to pay Rs 5 lakh to Pardeep Kumar on August 8. Pardeep Kumar had asked Dinesh to send the Rs 5 lakh to his native place in Lucknow. But Kumar failed to deliver the money.”

The source added, “On August 13, Pardeep Kumar again called Dinesh and asked him to pay Rs 5 lakh. But Dinesh expressed his inability to pay up. Another call was made by Subedar Major to contractor Dinesh Kumar on August 17 asking him whether he had met SBSO Pawar sahib. Dinesh replied in the negative.”

A senior CBI officer told The Indian Express, “We registered a case against the four on the basis of a tip-off. We developed the information taht had been provided to us and found relevant evidence against the four suspects. We have mentioned all the facts in the FIR registered. We have obtained relevant records of contracts awarded to the two persons from the MES, Ambala Cantonment.”

A CBI source said, “Pritpal had also got in touch with Dinesh on August 17 and stated that they cannot ask for further favours from Pardeep unless they paid Rs 5 lakh that was due.”



First published on: 24-08-2022 at 07:23:48 am
