School silent, bloodstains remain as Shimla reels from daylight killing

Shimla police reach Rohtak to question victim’s brother; estranged husband records statement as investigators probe all angles

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
6 min readShimlaUpdated: Jun 15, 2026 07:41 PM IST
shimla private school murderThe killing took place around 6.50 pm on Saturday, when Manisha Mittal, the eldest daughter of the school’s founders, Dharam Pal Mittal and Nutan Mittal, was standing outside the school gate. (AI generated image)
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Two days after 41-year-old Manisha Mittal was shot dead by masked assailants outside a private school in Shimla’s Sanjauli area, bloodstains still mark the red-tiled entrance where the killing unfolded in broad daylight.

The sprawling premises of Saraswati Paradise International Public School (SPIPS), which caters to nearly 900 students, wore a deserted look on Monday. Instead of children returning after the summer break, a handful of police personnel moved through the campus as investigators pieced together what has become one of the most sensational murder cases in recent years in the state capital.

The killing took place around 6.50 pm on Saturday, when Manisha Mittal, the eldest daughter of the school’s founders, Dharam Pal Mittal and Nutan Mittal, was standing outside the school gate.

Inside the campus, 29-year-old security guard Yash Pal, the sole eyewitness to the shooting, recounted the moments that led to her death.

“I was standing near the main entrance gate inside the school premises. Madam had stepped outside the gate about ten minutes earlier. I was casually looking around and not paying much attention to anything. She was still in my sight and was about to enter the school when a masked man wearing a hoodie suddenly appeared and fired at her from point-blank range,” Yash Pal told The Indian Express.

“I heard at least three gunshots. In the meantime, another masked man arrived and fired another shot at Madam, who had already collapsed on the ground by then. I panicked,” he said.

The guard said his first call after the shooting was to school principal Neeraj Verma.

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“When I informed him about what had happened, he initially thought I was joking and asked whether I was making a prank call. Once he realized I was serious, he instructed me to inform the police. I immediately dialled the 112 emergency helpline,” Yash Pal said.

The murder occurred on the final day of the school’s eight-day summer vacation, which began on June 6 and was scheduled to end on June 13.

According to school authorities, classes were to resume on Monday, but the killing forced the management to postpone reopening.

“The school was scheduled to reopen today, but the unfortunate incident has changed everything. The management has extended the vacations for another two to three days,” SPIPS principal Neeraj Verma said.

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The incident has sent shockwaves through Housing Board Colony in Sanjauli and neighbouring localities. Baldev Thakur, president of the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), Housing Board Colony, said parents were worried about the impact on students.

“Most of the approximately 900 students studying in the school belong to our colony or nearby areas such as Bhattakufar and Malyana. Parents are anxious following the incident and worried about the future of their children,” he said.

Thakur said residents were aware of an ongoing dispute involving Manisha Mittal and her younger brother, who currently serves as chairman of the school’s management board.

“Last year, police officials and revenue authorities, including a local tehsildar, had visited the school in connection with the dispute. The matter subsequently reached the Himachal Pradesh High Court,” he said.

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A parent of a Class IX student, requesting anonymity, said uncertainty persisted despite assurances from the school administration.

“The principal and faculty members have assured us that our children’s studies will not be affected. However, parents remain worried. On Sunday, we were informed that the vacations had been extended till June 16. The government and district administration should intervene and ensure that the education of students does not suffer due to the ongoing developments,” the parent said.

Police said the victim had been living in residential accommodation within the school campus along with her 17-year-old daughter since January 5 this year. She had been living separately from her husband, a government doctor posted in Haryana.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shimla, Abhishek, said investigators were pursuing multiple leads.

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“We are working on various leads. Videos allegedly recorded by the victim, in which she purportedly named certain individuals, including some relatives, are in the knowledge of the police. We are thoroughly examining all evidence and will crack the case shortly,” he said.

Police officials said preliminary investigations suggest that more than two bullets were fired and that the victim died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Himank Mittal, Manisha’s younger brother and chairman of the school’s management board, said he too had recently been attacked.

“I was attacked by unknown persons in Rohtak district on June 1 and suffered fractures in my leg and arm. I am currently bedridden,” he said.

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Acknowledging a long-running dispute with his sister over the management of the institution, Himank said: “The school was founded by my father, Darshan Lal Mittal, in 2013. Manisha was eight years older than me. There has been a long-standing dispute regarding the school management committee. Some court decisions have gone in my favour, while others have favoured my sister.”

He said a Shimla Police team had been questioning him in Rohtak since Sunday.

“I informed the police about the attack on me and provided details of the FIR registered with Rohtak Police. In response to my sister’s video allegations, I had recorded a video statement on June 10. However, before it could gain attention, my sister was murdered,” he said.

Dr Subhash Yadav, the estranged husband of Manisha Mittal, said he was informed about the killing by the police and had recorded his statement.

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“We got married in 2008 and have a daughter. I received information about my wife’s murder from the police and have recorded my statement. The police are working to solve the case,” he said.

Dr Yadav confirmed that the couple had been living separately for some time.

As investigators fan out across states and examine family disputes, video recordings and other evidence, the school at the centre of the tragedy remains shut, its gates closed and reopening uncertain. Outside, the bloodstains remain a stark reminder of a killing that has shaken Shimla.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

 

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