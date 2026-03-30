Man from Bihar arrested for ‘hacking’ WhatsApp account of ex-Haryana DGP

The fraudsters gained access to his WhatsApp account by obtaining the OTP and logging into his number on another device. (File Photo)

The Cyber Crime team of Panchkula police has arrested a man from Bihar for allegedly hacking the WhatsApp account of former Haryana DGP Kanwar Nirmal Singh and using it to dupe his contacts of money. The accused has been sent to judicial custody.

According to the police, the accused, a resident of Nalanda district in Bihar, was arrested based on technical evidence after a complaint regarding cyber fraud was registered.

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As per the complaint, on March 9, Singh received a call from an unknown number. The caller falsely claimed that a parcel had arrived in his name and asked him to dial a code on his phone to receive it. Once the code was dialled, the fraudsters gained access to his WhatsApp account by obtaining the OTP and logging into his number on another device.