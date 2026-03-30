Man from Bihar arrested for ‘hacking’ WhatsApp account of ex-Haryana DGP

The Cyber Crime team of Panchkula police has arrested a man from Bihar for allegedly hacking the WhatsApp account of former Haryana DGP Kanwar Nirmal Singh and using it to dupe his contacts of money. The accused has been sent to judicial custody.
According to the police, the accused, a resident of Nalanda district in Bihar, was arrested based on technical evidence after a complaint regarding cyber fraud was registered.
As per the complaint, on March 9, Singh received a call from an unknown number. The caller falsely claimed that a parcel had arrived in his name and asked him to dial a code on his phone to receive it. Once the code was dialled, the fraudsters gained access to his WhatsApp account by obtaining the OTP and logging into his number on another device.
The accused then began messaging Singh’s contacts, posing as the former DGP and citing an emergency to seek money. Falling prey to the scam, a police employee, Gulshan Kumar, who had earlier served as Singh’s gunman transferred Rs 40,000 to a bank account provided by the fraudsters.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Amarinder Singh said a case was registered under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Cyber Crime Police Station, Panchkula.
Acting on leads, a team led by Cyber SHO Yudhvir Singh and investigating officer Sub-Inspector Saurabh Singh traced the money trail to a bank account belonging to Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Nalanda.
“The accused was arrested on March 29, and the defrauded amount of Rs 40,000 has been recovered. He has been sent to judicial custody,” the DCP said.