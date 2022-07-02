Man arrested for beating up, tearing clothes of estranged wife

A 47-YEAR-old man was arrested for beating up and tearing the clothes of his estranged wife outside his house in Sector 8 Thursday night. Sources said the woman saved herself after running away from the house in torn clothes.

A few workers at a restaurant, which is situated opposite the house, noticed the victim and one of them gave her his own T-shirt. Later, police personnel reached the spot and arrested the accused identified as Gagandeep Singh.

The victim is admitted to GMSH-16. Her condition was stated to be stable.

Police sources said a matrimonial dispute had been pending between the couple for a long time. The victim is pursuing a domestic violence case against the accused, who has filed a divorce petition against the victim in a local court.

A legal representative of the victim said, “Earlier, there were many instances when the victim was assaulted and

thrown out of the house. Yesterday, her husband crossed all the limits.”

A police officer said, “We registered an FIR under Section 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to any woman or abets such act with the intention of disrobing or compelling her to be naked) of the IPC. This charge is non-bailable. Accused Gagandeep Singh was sent to judicial custody.”

A case was registered at Sector 3 police station.