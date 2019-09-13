‘Making discoveries, fighting dogmas crucial to becoming Nobel laureate’

Making an important discovery, being prepared to fight dogmas and training in excellent laboratories are vital to become a Nobel laureate, said Juleen Zierath, a professor of Clinical Integrative Physiology and member of the Nobel Assembly, while delivering a talk on ‘The Nobel prize in physiology or medicine – Reflections from behind closed doors’ as part of the Nobel Prize Series India 2019, held at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Thursday.

Advertising

On the initiative of the state government, the National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI), Mohali, and Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, along with Dr Gurdev Singh Khush Foundation in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Centre and the Nobel Foundation are organising the ‘Nobel Prize Series India’ this year.

School students from rural areas, research scholars, faculty and senior officials of PAU participated in the programme Thursday.

Professor Zierath advised the youth to be patient as it could take decades from discovery to award. “Alfred Nobel, one of the richest in the world, was a chemist as well as inventor. The Nobel prizes, awarded for physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature, peace and economics, are bestowed for making discoveries and for having conferred the greatest benefit on humankind,” she said.

Advertising

Prof Serge Haroche, Nobel prize winner in physics (2012), spoke on ‘How basic and applied sciences nurture each other’. Citing examples of Galileo, Newton, Maxwell and Einstein, he said they made great discoveries, changing our lives. Quantum technologies were not anticipated in 1900, he added, while throwing light on examples of computers, lasers, atomic clocks, GPS and MRI scanners. Stimulated emission of light was one of Einstein’s bright ideas in 1916, he said. “Science is universal and provides a link between people and culture. It dissipates the illusions and prejudices, and discloses the truth,’ he said.

In his welcome address, PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Baldev Singh Dhillon, said the theme ‘teaching and learning’, is timely. “The university is known for Green Revolution and has played a major role in food security. It has produced many agricultural stalwarts like Dr Gurdev Singh Khush, a recipient of the World Food Prize,” he said, adding that Dr Norman E Borlaug, Father of the Green Revolution, who visited PAU in 1960s, was a winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Dr Renu Swarup, DBT secretary, said, “Considering dialogue with PAU was important for it has revolutionised agriculture in India. The DBT has a close relationship with PAU, one of the premier agricultural institutes of India.” She also quoted Swami Vivekananda who had said: “Dream requires soundless sleep to see whereas aim requires sleepless effort to achieve.”

Laura Sprechmann, CEO, Nobel Prize Media Committee, said the event will inspire students to do something big in their life. Dr Vishal Bector, in-charge, international delegations, PAU, conducted the programme. Students interacted with the Nobel team during round-table session, which were followed by a cultural programme.