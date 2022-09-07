Lukewarm response to CHB auction, 23 units sold

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) received a lukewarm response to its auction, with just 23 units being auctioned out of the total 154 units.

The CHB invited e-bids for sale of its built-up residential units and built-up commercial units on a freehold basis and leasehold basis. The last date for submission of e-bids was September 6 till 10.00 am and these were opened from 10.15 am onwards, as per the schedule.

A list of successful highest bidders has also been uploaded on the website of the Chandigarh Housing Board, http://www.chbonline.in. The total reserve price of units was Rs 13,16,30,090 while that earned from the auction of these units was Rs 14,11,38,387.

Of 53 residential units on freehold units put up for auction, 19 were sold. Of the total 99 commercial units on leasehold basis put up for auction, three were sold and of the two commercial units on freehold, one was sold.

The whole process of e-tendering was completed with the technical assistance of National Informatics Centre (NIC) – Chandigarh on its e-tendering platform.

Payment of 25% amount by the highest bidder

According to the Chandigarh Housing Board, the highest bidder is required to make the payment by September 13, 2022, positively to avoid forfeiture of EMD and blacklisting from future tendering processes of Chandigarh Housing Board.