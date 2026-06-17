Woman climbs 220-ft tower in Ludhiana, demands action against husband

The woman, identified as Gamgam Devi, 36, finally climbed down around 2.30 pm after police assured her that action would be taken. (AI generated image)

High drama unfolded in Bagga Kalan village of Ludhiana on Wednesday after a woman climbed a 220-foot mobile tower and refused to come down for nearly eight hours, demanding police action against her husband over an alleged domestic dispute.

The woman, identified as Gamgam Devi, 36, finally climbed down around 2.30 pm after police assured her that action would be taken.

According to Gamgam Devi, she married Paltu Mandal, a labourer, about six years ago and the couple has four children. She alleged that around a year ago, her husband brought another woman, Sonali Devi, to their home and began living with her.