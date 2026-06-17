Woman climbs 220-ft tower in Ludhiana, demands action against husband

High drama unfolded in Bagga Kalan village of Ludhiana on Wednesday after a woman climbed a 220-foot mobile tower and refused to come down for nearly eight hours, demanding police action against her husband over an alleged domestic dispute.
The woman, identified as Gamgam Devi, 36, finally climbed down around 2.30 pm after police assured her that action would be taken.
According to Gamgam Devi, she married Paltu Mandal, a labourer, about six years ago and the couple has four children. She alleged that around a year ago, her husband brought another woman, Sonali Devi, to their home and began living with her.
Gamgam alleged that her husband assaulted her again late on Tuesday night, following which she climbed the tower at around 7 am on Wednesday.
Police personnel reached the spot, but the woman refused to come down and demanded that the police ensure the other woman left her house.
ASI Major Singh of the Ladhowal police station said an FIR would be registered if Gamgam Devi gave a formal statement regarding the alleged assault. He added that preventive action was also being initiated against both the woman and her husband.