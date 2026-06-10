Why Shiromani Dal councillor ‘slapped’ engineer in Ludhiana Municipal Corporation

High drama erupted inside the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation’s Zone-B office on Wednesday when Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor Chatarveer Singh alias Kamal Arora allegedly barged into the chamber of superintendent engineer (roads) Parveen Singla and slapped him during a heated argument over the abysmal condition of roads.

According to accounts, Arora, the councillor from ward number 20, stormed into Singla’s office over pending road repair works in his constituency. The confrontation quickly turned ugly, with the councillor allegedly roughing up and slapping the senior B&R branch officer.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a visibly upset Singla said he would file a written complaint to MC commissioner Neeru Katyal. “The councillor misbehaved with me. It is the work of the XEN and JEs to prepare budget estimates for pending road works, not mine. I only process those files. I have never blocked any files. I will be revealing details of the incident in my written complaint to the commissioner,” he said.