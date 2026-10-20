Viral video: Ludhiana man goes on rampage, tries to mow ex-wife, her mother, injures 2 others

A man in Ludhiana’s Guru Nanak Nagar area, Daba, tried to run over his ex-wife and her mother, injured two others, and damaged several vehicles in the process, police said. A video of the incident was shared widely on social media.

The accused allegedly reversed his car multiple times to hit the woman and bystanders, who tried to intervene, police said. Locals pelted the car with stones and bricks when the accused tried to escape, they added.

According to the woman’s mother’s complaint, the accused was identified as Dalvir Singh alias Kaka, a resident of Lohara.

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Jassi, 55, said she was waiting for an auto-rickshaw on Monday when Dalvir, her former son-in-law, passed by in his car and stopped after spotting her. She alleged that he approached her and picked a fight. People at the spot intervened, after which she called her daughter, Kamalpreet.