Viral video: Ludhiana man goes on rampage, tries to mow ex-wife, her mother, injures 2 others

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Jassi, 55, said she was waiting for an auto-rickshaw on Monday when Dalvir, her former son-in-law, passed by in his car and stopped after spotting her.

By: Express News Service
2 min readLudhianaOct 20, 2026 12:00 PM IST
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A man in Ludhiana’s Guru Nanak Nagar area, Daba, tried to run over his ex-wife and her mother, injured two others, and damaged several vehicles in the process, police said. A video of the incident was shared widely on social media.

The accused allegedly reversed his car multiple times to hit the woman and bystanders, who tried to intervene, police said. Locals pelted the car with stones and bricks when the accused tried to escape, they added.

According to the woman’s mother’s complaint, the accused was identified as Dalvir Singh alias Kaka, a resident of Lohara.

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Jassi, 55, said she was waiting for an auto-rickshaw on Monday when Dalvir, her former son-in-law, passed by in his car and stopped after spotting her. She alleged that he approached her and picked a fight. People at the spot intervened, after which she called her daughter, Kamalpreet.

According to Jassi, when Kamalpreet arrived at the scene, Dalvir allegedly began arguing with her as well. He allegedly threatened to kill Jassi and take Kamalpreet and their eight-year-old son with him.

Jassi claimed that Dalvir then got into his car and tried to run her over. She managed to escape unharmed, but he allegedly reversed the car several times in an attempt to hit her, striking other people and vehicles instead. Two locals suffered injuries in the incident.

Kamalpreet alleged that her former husband had a criminal background and had previously been in jail. Kamalpreet claimed that she had divorced him because of his alleged involvement in drug peddling.

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Inspector Jatinder Kumar, SHO Daba Police Station, said Jassi has filed a complaint. Police have obtained a video of the incident and are registering a case against Dalvir.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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