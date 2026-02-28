Livestock and dairy sector contributes 85% of methane emission in Himachal

Study recommends balanced feeding, indigenous breed promotion.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
4 min readShimlaFeb 28, 2026 08:20 PM IST
“Livestock contributes nearly 85 per cent of annual methane emissions in the baseline year and emissions are projected to continue rising under a Business-As-Usual (BAU) scenario. For the purpose of the assessment, 2019 was taken as the baseline year,” the study stated.“Livestock contributes nearly 85 per cent of annual methane emissions in the baseline year and emissions are projected to continue rising under a Business-As-Usual (BAU) scenario. For the purpose of the assessment, 2019 was taken as the baseline year,” the study stated. (Express File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The livestock and dairy production sector in Himachal Pradesh accounts for more than 85 per cent of the state’s annual methane emissions, a new scientific assessment has warned, cautioning that the situation could worsen significantly if timely remedial measures are not adopted.

The findings are part of a report titled “Scientific Assessment of Tackling Non-CO2 Emissions: Pathways for Himachal Pradesh”. The report was released on February 24. The study highlights that methane emissions from livestock and domestic cattle form the overwhelming share of the state’s non-carbon dioxide greenhouse gas burden, while the remaining 15 per cent is attributed to landfill sites, waste management and related sectors.

Report prepared by IGSD, TERI and Environment dept, HP

The report has been jointly prepared by the Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development (IGSD), The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and the Himachal Pradesh Department of Environment, Science and Technology.

“Livestock contributes nearly 85 per cent of annual methane emissions in the baseline year and emissions are projected to continue rising under a Business-As-Usual (BAU) scenario. For the purpose of the assessment, 2019 was taken as the baseline year,” the study stated.

“Almost 12 per cent of methane emission can be curbed through the balanced feeding of livestock and around 27 per cent under the combing pathway including fodder management and breed preservation.”

Also Read | Gov rescinds notification dated January 14, 2014: Himachal reimposes 1% market fee on fruits and vegetables

Dr Nimish Singh, director (Science) at IGSD, told The Indian Express that the state’s unique agricultural profile explains the disproportionate contribution of livestock to methane emissions. “There are certain reasons why 85 per cent of emissions were attributed to livestock and dairy farming in Himachal. In states like Punjab and Haryana, paddy cultivation is the largest source of methane emissions, followed by dairy, landfill etc. But in Himachal, paddy production is marginal and largely confined to plain areas bordering Punjab and Haryana,” he said.

The expert clarified that the livestock category considered in the study includes only cows and buffaloes. “In terms of methane accounting, goats, sheep and pigs are not included in this category,” he added. He accepted the fact that rearing goats, sheeps is more overwhelming than cows and buffalos, especially in the higher reaches and snow-bound areas.

Story continues below this ad

Pranjali Chowdhary, policy strategist with IGSD, said that 2019 was selected in line with national climate accounting practices. “The Government of India is also using 2019 as the baseline year for its national climate and cleanliness policies. The report not only assesses emissions but also provides a set of practical solutions to reduce methane, which have been submitted to the state government,” she said.

Policy recommendations include expanding balanced fodder programmes, improving feed quality through silage and fodder banks, scaling up household and community-level biogas plants using manure, and aligning indigenous cattle conservation with productivity enhancement. The report also suggests leveraging the state’s milk Minimum Support Price framework to improve farmer incomes while reducing emission intensity.

Data from the Himachal Pradesh Animal Husbandry Department indicates that nearly 6.5 lakh cows and buffaloes become pregnant annually in the state. They remain in lactation for six to seven months during pregnancy, followed by a dry period of about three months — a biological cycle that significantly influences methane output through enteric fermentation.

The report proposes alternative scenarios centred on balanced feeding practices and promotion of indigenous cattle breeds. These pathways are projected to deliver methane emission reductions of around 12 per cent through balanced feeding alone and up to 27 per cent under a combined strategy that includes improved fodder management and breed preservation.

Story continues below this ad

The study further said that however, even under these mitigation pathways, livestock is expected to remain the dominant source of methane emissions in the state, underscoring the need for focused climate action in this sector.

Methane, a colourless and highly flammable greenhouse gas, has over 80 times the warming potential of carbon dioxide over a 20-year period and is considered a critical target for rapid climate action. At the national level, livestock accounts for nearly 48 per cent of total agricultural methane emissions, with 100 out of 721 districts contributing around 40 per cent of the total burden.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Feb 28: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments