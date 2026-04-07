Land acquisition gains momentum in Mohali–Kharar, public hearing from Apr 21 in affected villages

These hearings will be conducted under Section 5 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. (File Photo)

The land acquisition process for proposed vertical and horizontal road projects across 35 villages in the Mohali–Kharar region has been accelerated, aiming to boost infrastructure and urban expansion in the VIP City and adjoining areas.

According to an official notification issued by the Land Acquisition Collector under the Department of Urban Development, public hearings will commence from April 21 in the affected villages. These hearings will be conducted under Section 5 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

To ensure maximum public participation, the administration has decided to hold hearings at local gurdwaras in each village, making it easier for residents to voice their concerns. During the hearings, objections, suggestions, and claims from affected families will be recorded and considered before further action.