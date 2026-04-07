Land acquisition gains momentum in Mohali–Kharar, public hearing from Apr 21 in affected villages

The land acquisition process for proposed vertical and horizontal road projects across 35 villages in the Mohali–Kharar region has been accelerated, aiming to boost infrastructure and urban expansion in the VIP City and adjoining areas.
According to an official notification issued by the Land Acquisition Collector under the Department of Urban Development, public hearings will commence from April 21 in the affected villages. These hearings will be conducted under Section 5 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.
To ensure maximum public participation, the administration has decided to hold hearings at local gurdwaras in each village, making it easier for residents to voice their concerns. During the hearings, objections, suggestions, and claims from affected families will be recorded and considered before further action.
Sources said that the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is set to undertake construction of several key roads under the project. These include the Jandpur–Dera studio road, PR-6 road, and the Landran–Banur main road, along with multiple link roads aimed at improving inter-sector connectivity in Mohali.
The proposed infrastructure development is expected to ease traffic congestion, improve mobility, and strengthen connectivity between rural and urban areas, thereby giving a significant push to economic activity in the region.
Officials emphasised that the acquisition process will be carried out with complete transparency, ensuring fair compensation and rehabilitation benefits for affected landowners.
Residents of Sectors 124 and 125 in New Sunny Enclave have long demanded the construction of the Jandpur–Dera Studio Road. A few months ago, both the local MP Malwinder Singh Kang and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Maan had assured action on the project during a protest, promising to initiate road development work.
Preparations for the construction and upgradation of the Landran–Kharar Road have also picked up pace. The project, to be executed by GMADA, will enhance connectivity for commuters traveling between Mohali, Kharar, and routes linking Punjab with Delhi. The road will be widened and equipped with modern infrastructure to reduce traffic congestion and ensure smoother transit.