How the Koh-i-Noor came home to Punjab — before Britain took it away

For the next 36 years, the Koh-i-Noor remained in the Lahore treasury as one of the greatest symbols of the Sikh Empire. (Image generated using AI)

From the Kakatiyas to Maharaja Ranjit Singh and finally the British Crown, the world’s most famous diamond changed hands with every empire that rose and fell

The Koh-i-Noor is today synonymous with the British Crown. Yet centuries before it reached London, the legendary diamond had travelled an extraordinary path across the Indian subcontinent and Central Asia, changing hands through conquest, diplomacy and political intrigue before finally arriving in the court of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore.

Despite its Persian name, meaning “Mountain of Light”, the Koh-i-Noor is widely believed to have originated in India. Historians trace it to the Kollur diamond mines in present-day Andhra Pradesh. According to local tradition, the Kakatiya rulers of Warangal possessed the uncut gem and may even have installed it as the eye of the deity at the Bhadrakali Temple. The diamond is believed to have passed into the hands of the Delhi Sultanate after Alauddin Khilji’s general, Malik Kafur, conquered Warangal in the early 14th century.