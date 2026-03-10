Kavinder Gupta takes oath as Himachal governor, all 6 stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram’ played for first time at Lok Bhavan

In a first at the Himachal Pradesh Lok Bhavan, the full version of Vande Mataram was played before the national anthem Jana Gana Mana on Tuesday as Kavinder Gupta took oath as governor. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

“Yes, I know that the full Vande Mataram was played for the first time in Lok Bhavan. Honestly, even I do not remember the entire song, which consists of six stanzas. The reason is that we were often only taught about the periods when India was ruled by the Mughals and later by the British. At least when the entire national song is played on such occasions, it will help people memorise it easily,” Gupta told the media later.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had on January 28 notified the first set of protocols for singing Vande Mataram, directing that all six stanzas of the composition shall be sung during official functions.

Gupta, the 23rd governor of Himachal Pradesh and the former lieutenant governor of Ladakh, shared his vision and priorities for the state. Recalling his association with the region, he said that he had studied in Punjab and that the cultural ethos of Punjab and Jammu is deeply similar. Quoting a line in Hindi, he said, “Antim lakshya nahi hai, path par badhte jaana hai,” emphasising the need for continuous progress rather than focusing solely on the end goal.

Highlighting his development priorities, Gupta stressed the immense potential of religious tourism in Himachal Pradesh and the need to further strengthen the sector. Drawing parallels with his experience in Jammu and Kashmir, he noted that while terrorism had affected tourism there in the past, Himachal Pradesh has a strong opportunity to further boost its tourism economy.

He said environmental protection and increasing green cover would remain key priorities. Tribal development would also receive special attention. Emphasising youth empowerment, he referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Yuva Shakti’, stating that India aims to become a developed nation by 2047 with the active participation of young people.

The governor said he had travelled nearly 10,000 kilometres in the past seven months and believed in remaining among the people. Over the next three to four years, he plans to visit all 12 districts of the state, with a particular focus on the development of border areas, he added.

Gupta stressed that the governor’s office is above party politics and assured full coordination with both the state government and the Opposition. He also noted that previous governors had launched several initiatives, including campaigns such as ‘Nasha Mukti’, and he would continue to build upon such efforts.

Strengthening education, becoming self-reliant

As chancellor of the state universities, he said strengthening the education sector would also be a priority. Referring to his administrative experience in Ladakh, he recalled initiatives related to education boards and sports programmes such as ‘Khelo India’.

Gupta further emphasised the need for Himachal Pradesh to become self-reliant by developing its own resources and enhancing revenue generation, including through sustainable use of forest resources. Responding to a question about coordination with the state government, he said that anyone who has worked in Jammu and Kashmir can effectively work in Himachal Pradesh as well.

He also sent a clear message on administrative accountability, stating that officials who fail to perform their duties despite drawing salaries should face strict action.