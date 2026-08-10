Kasol rave party: 3 FIRs, a court probe and the missing Israeli national

The court proceedings had raised a wider question - who actually organised the rave party, who controlled the land and whether authorities knowingly allowed the event to take place?

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
5 min readShimlaUpdated: Aug 10, 2026 09:50 PM IST
The High Court granted ten days to produce complete documents, if any, concerning the alleged leasing of the land to the Israeli national, who was claimed to have organised the party. (Photo: Pexels)The High Court granted ten days to produce complete documents, if any, concerning the alleged leasing of the land to the Israeli national, who was claimed to have organised the party. (Photo: Pexels)
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A five-day rave party in Kasol has now emerged as a case involving three separate FIRs, allegations of unlicensed liquor service and narcotics possession, a court-directed probe into possible official “collusion or tacit permission” – and a missing Israeli national who police say left India after allegedly being linked to the organisation of the illegal party.

The three FIRs registered by the Kullu district police (49 and 50 on June 10; 61 on July 7) cover three different aspects of the Kasol event – alleged possession of narcotics, alleged possession of multiple prohibited substances and alleged unlicensed liquor service. However, the court proceedings had raised a wider question – who actually organised the rave party, who controlled the land and whether authorities knowingly allowed the event to take place? At the centre of that question is also the Israeli national identified by the police but who is nowhere to be traced, as of now.

Kullu’s then Deputy Commissioner Anurag Chander Sharma and SP Madan Lal have already been transferred out of the district on the directions of the Himachal Pradesh High Court that had taken note of the rave parties in Kullu and directed police to launch a thorough probe. A senior police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity told The Indian Express that Yash Pal and Ishwar Singh (the two accused) joined the investigation in FIR No. 50 and told police that they had taken two chaugans (grassland areas) near Grahan Nullah on lease from local villagers to organise ‘music nights’. The officer further claimed that the two men disclosed the name of an Israeli national who had allegedly entered into a verbal partnership with them to organise a party from June 7 to June 11. Police say the Israeli national has since left the country.

Also Read | ‘Classic case of abject surrender by Kullu admn’: Himachal HC orders transfer of DC, SP, SDM

The Israeli national also figures in the proceedings relating to Ishwar Singh’s bail application. During the July 13 hearing, counsel for Ishwar Singh submitted that although the land where the rave party was organised belonged to him, he had allegedly given it to an Israeli national with the permission of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kullu. The counsel, however, conceded that no document establishing the alleged lease had been provided to the investigating agency. The High Court granted ten days to produce complete documents, if any, concerning the alleged leasing of the land to the Israeli national, who was claimed to have organised the party.

The three FIRs, accused & recoveries made

FIR 49: 0.96 gram cocaine recovered

The first case, FIR No. 49, was registered under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, against Rahul Sai, 33, a resident of Ernakulam, Kerala. According to the FIR, a police team conducting patrol and law-and-order checks in the New Forest/Green Forest area reached Grahan Nullah near Munch Production around 10.30 pm. The music had stopped when the police arrived. Police allegedly noticed Rahul Sai trying to conceal a waist bag.

Also Read | Rave parties in Parvati Valley: Supreme Court stays Himachal Pradesh High Court direction to file FIR against Kullu officials

On checking the bag, officers recovered a white packet containing a substance identified as cocaine. The FIR records the recovered substance, including its packaging, and states that the cocaine weighed 0.96 gram. The police account also says that people present at the spot declined to act as independent witnesses, citing personal reasons including their foreign nationality.

FIR 50: Cocaine, charas, Ecstasy and LSD

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The second case, FIR No. 50, was registered against Chirag Bhatia, 32, of Kharar in Mohali under Sections 20, 21 and 22 of the NDPS Act. The FIR alleges recovery of 1.31 grams of cocaine, 2.7 grams of charas, two Ecstasy tablets and five portions of LSD paper. According to the police account, the team reached the Munch Production area during night patrol and found Bhatia standing near the stage. He allegedly attempted to hide a black bag.

A search of the bag allegedly resulted in the recovery of the substances and tablets. Police later added Section 25 of the NDPS Act to the case and named Yash Pal and Ishwar Singh as accused. Section 25 deals with a person who knowingly allows premises or other property under their control to be used for an offence under the NDPS Act.

FIR 61: Unlicensed liquor service

The third FIR, registered on July 7, shifted the investigation beyond narcotics. This FIR names Yash Pal and Ishwar Singh under Section 39(2)(i) of the Himachal Pradesh Excise Act, 2011. According to the FIR, a police team investigating FIR Nos. 49 and 50 encountered Yash Pal at the Kasol roundabout on July 7. He allegedly produced documents relating to his interim bail in FIR No. 50 and accompanied the police to Grahan Nullah, where the party had been held.

Police said an informer subsequently alleged that, apart from narcotics, liquor had also been served to customers during the night of June 9. The FIR records that Yash Pal allegedly admitted that he and Ishwar Singh had operated a food stall and served liquor, including beer and whisky, without a permit or licence. Police said Yash Pal failed to produce any licence or permit, leading to the registration of the excise case. The offence is bailable, and the two men were subsequently released on bail after their arrest in the case.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

 

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