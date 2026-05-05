28-year-old’s suspected drug overdose death sparks fresh anger in Kapurthala

The death of a 28-year-old youth in Punjab’s Kapurthala district has once again brought the human cost of drug abuse into sharp focus, leaving a grieving family and a shaken community searching for answers.
Shamsher Singh, a resident of Chakoke village in the Dhilwan area, died under suspicious circumstances, with preliminary inputs pointing towards a possible drug overdose. However, police officials have said that the exact cause of death will only be confirmed after the postmortem report.
According to family members, Shamsher had gone out on Monday to work with friends cutting fodder. By evening, he allegedly consumed drugs along with them and suddenly lost consciousness, the family members said.
His brother, Akashdeep Singh, claimed that instead of seeking immediate medical help, his friends tried to revive him by slapping him, leaving visible swelling on his face and eyes.
Later, around 8.30 pm, the youth was dropped home in an unconscious state. The family rushed him to a nearby hospital in Subhanpur, but he died on the way.
Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and shifted the body to the Civil Hospital mortuary for postmortem. SHO Dalwinder Singh said investigations are underway and the actual cause of death will be clear only after medical reports.
Shamsher’s death is not an isolated incident. In recent weeks, Kapurthala and nearby areas have witnessed multiple suspected drug overdose deaths.
Earlier, two youths — both around 30 years old — from Rapur Araian village reportedly died due to overdose on April 9 after relapsing into addiction. The family and police confirmed the drug addiction.
In Sultanpur Lodhi, a heartbreaking case emerged where a mother lost her fifth son to drug abuse. In another incident, a family from Ghazipur village lost second sons on April 24 within six months after the death of first son, both allegedly linked to drug addiction.
These repeated tragedies have triggered anger among residents, with some even taking matters into their own hands by blocking routes and intercepting suspected drug users and peddlers.
Reacting to Shamsher’s death, Bholath (in Kapurthala) MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira took to social media, alleging a worsening crisis.
He claimed that this was the fifth drug-related death in his constituency in just 15 days, questioning the effectiveness of the government’s anti-drug campaign. He also launched a sharp attack on the state leadership, accusing it of failing to curb the menace.
Locals say the situation is spiralling out of control, with easy availability of drugs continuing to destroy families. Many residents expressed fear that unless strict action is taken against supply networks, more young lives could be lost.
For Shamsher’s family, however, the debate is secondary. Their loss is immediate and irreversible — a young life gone, leaving behind unanswered questions and a stark reminder of Punjab’s deepening drug crisis, Khaira added.