28-year-old’s suspected drug overdose death sparks fresh anger in Kapurthala

By evening, Shamsher allegedly consumed drugs along with them and suddenly lost consciousness, the family members said. (File Photo)

The death of a 28-year-old youth in Punjab’s Kapurthala district has once again brought the human cost of drug abuse into sharp focus, leaving a grieving family and a shaken community searching for answers.

Shamsher Singh, a resident of Chakoke village in the Dhilwan area, died under suspicious circumstances, with preliminary inputs pointing towards a possible drug overdose. However, police officials have said that the exact cause of death will only be confirmed after the postmortem report.

According to family members, Shamsher had gone out on Monday to work with friends cutting fodder. By evening, he allegedly consumed drugs along with them and suddenly lost consciousness, the family members said.