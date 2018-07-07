Follow Us:
Friday, July 06, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  • Kanwar Sandhu appointed spokesperson of AAP legislature wing in Punjab

Kanwar Sandhu appointed spokesperson of AAP legislature wing in Punjab

“I felt that Kanwar Sandhu was articulate person who could raise issues of the party in the good manner and hence I decided to appoint him to this post,” said Sukhpal Khaira. 

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: July 7, 2018 12:21:59 am
Related News

Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira Friday appointed Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu to the newly-created post of the spokesperson for the legislature wing of the AAP.

In a statement released here Friday, Khaira said that Sandhu had an outstanding and unblemished career as a journalist before joining politics and that he would be a good voice of the party and people.

“I felt that Kanwar Sandhu was articulate person who could raise issues of the party in the good manner and hence I decided to appoint him to this post,” said Khaira.

 

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Live Blog
Best of Express
Buzzing Now