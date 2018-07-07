Kanwar Sandhu appointed spokesperson of AAP legislature wing in Punjab

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: July 7, 2018 12:21:59 am
Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira Friday appointed Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu to the newly-created post of the spokesperson for the legislature wing of the AAP.
In a statement released here Friday, Khaira said that Sandhu had an outstanding and unblemished career as a journalist before joining politics and that he would be a good voice of the party and people.
“I felt that Kanwar Sandhu was articulate person who could raise issues of the party in the good manner and hence I decided to appoint him to this post,” said Khaira.
