High alert in Gurdaspur after blast in hospital emergency ward

Upon receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the scene and launched an investigation into the cause. (Image generated using AI)

An explosion was reported Tuesday afternoon in the emergency ward of a private hospital near the bus stand in Kalanaur town, Gurdaspur. Local shopkeepers said the blast was incredibly loud and could be heard from a considerable distance. CCTV footage recovered from the area has since revealed images of a suspicious individual.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the scene and launched an investigation into the cause. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

SSP Aditya Sharma said that it was around 2:40 PM when they received information about the loud blast. “The local police officers rushed to the spot and collected vital clues. We will keep you informed of the investigation,” he said.