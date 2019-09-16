Jalandhar: Free seeds, diesel, fertilisers for farmers in flood-hit villages

Ahead of the wheat sowing which begins on November 1, a religious organisation has come forward to distribute ‘farm inputs’ like wheat seeds, diesel and fertilisers to the farmers who are still reeling under impact of recent floods in which 50 villages of Jalandhar and Kaurpurthala districts were the most affected.

In past few days, this organisation has covered 196 farmers in three villages of Jalandhar including Nall, Kalu Mandi and Kang Kalan, while a list of three more villages has been prepared.

The organisation behind the aid is Sarabt Da Bhala Aid by Sukhjeet Singh Khosa.

The outfit has been giving 40 kg wheat seed per acre, 20 litre diesel and one bag of DAP, a fertiliser required for wheat crop — at a cost of Rs 4000 per acre. Each farmer is being given aid for two acres. For every acre of wheat crop, 40 kg seed, 20 litre diesel is required. “We have decided to give this aid because we found that most of the farming families got affected in this flood and they have already lost their previous crop and do not have seed material for the next,” said Khosa, urging other organisations to come forward for helping farmers too.

Satinder Singh of Nall village said that the move was a big help. “We had kept wheat seed but all of it got washed in the floods as our houses were under 8-9 feet for 10 days,” he added.

Sonu of Mundi Chohlian village said: “Even our tractor got damaged badly in the floods and now we have to hire tractors to sow our next crop.”

Punjab government too has announced giving wheat seeds for free to flood-hit farmers. Meanwhile, Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts have sought Rs 534 crore — Rs 270 crore by Jalandhar and Rs 264 crore by Kapurthala — from the central team that recently visited. Around 80 per cent of loss that occurred in both districts was due to crop damage.