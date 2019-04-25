Jalandhar cash misappropriation case: Two vehicles used in crime recovered, policeman arrested

In the Rs 6.65 crore cash misappropriation case, the SIT has recovered two vehicles used for allegedly “looting” money from Jalandhar-based priest Anthony Madassery’s house by two accused ASIs — Rajpreet Singh and Joginder Singh, who are absconding. On Wednesday, police arrested another ASI, Dilbagh Singh, in the same case. He will be presented before court on Thursday.

Advertising

Among the two vehicles seized, one — Hyundai Verna PB 11 CM 8929 (white colour) — was allegedly used by ASIs Rajpreet Singh and Joginder Singh, and informer Surinder Singh to reach the priest’s place in Pratapura and it was also allegedly used to transport the cash to Khanna. The car was recovered by Patiala police and sent to Crime Branch, Mohali.

The second vehicle, a Maruti Swift bearing number PB 69 B 0055, was used by ASI Dilbgah Singh, who belongs to Khanna and was posted at Patiala district, was used to move around the cash in Khanna. This vehicle was recovered Wednesday by the Khanna police.

Arrested accused Surinder Singh, who is on police remand till April 27, has identified both the vehicles and told SIT that these were used in the crime.

Advertising

ASI Dilbagh Singh, police said, has told them that the entire misappropriated cash is lying with the absconding ASIs.

“The order on the application for anticipatory bail applied by both absconded ASIs will be given by the court tomorrow,” said advocate Mandeep Singh Sachdev, the counsel of father Anthony Maddasery.

Meanwhile, the SIT had got details about missing of Rs 6 crore till now.

On March 29, when the raid was conducted, police declared that total Rs. 9.66 crore was recovered by police team from the priest and five others near Doraha. Later, Father Anthony alleged that total Rs 16.65 crore was taken by police from his residence and police had misappropriated the Rs 6.65 crore following which and SIT was formed by the DGP.