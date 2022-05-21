Jakhar, fall guy of Cong gets new political life

For former PPCC chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar, who has been a fall guy of Congress, joining the BJP in Delhi on Thursday is akin to getting a new lease of political life.

Sources indicate that Jakhar, who had announced ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections that he had retired from active politics, may be nominated to Rajya Sabha besides being given a role in state unit of BJP.The BJP is looking to strengthen its party in Punjab as it does not have a strong base in the state. Nomination to Rajya Sabha has been a long cherished dream of Jakhar, who was promised a berth by the Congress in 2015, when he was asked to step down as Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader in Vidhan Sabha alongwith Partap Singh Bajwa, who was asked to exit as PPCC chief to make way for Amarinder Singh. While Bajwa was nominated as member of Rajya Sabha in March 2016, Jakhar was ignored. The party had given another berth to SC leader Shamsher Singh Dullo then to convey a message. Jakhar had turned bitter against Amarinder at that time as it was felt that he did not push for Jakhar’s berth in the upper House of Parliament.

While Jakhar’s loyalty and commitment to Congress remained unquestionable, as he refused many offers from other political parties in the past, and would often quote lines from a Bollywood song-Jeena yahaan, marna yahan, iske bina jaana kahan, his joining BJP has left his supporters in Congress shocked and speechless. “There is no denying the fact that Jakhar was the fall guy of the Congress. He was asked to step down as CLP leader just to make Bajwa feel that he was not the only one being removed as PPCC chief. Later, he was ignored while nominating Bajwa for Rajya Sabha. In 2021, he was asked to step down as PPCC chief to make way for Navjot Singh Sidhu. He was tipped to succeed Amarinder as CM after his ouster but his elevation was blocked on the plea that he was a Hindu leader and only a Sikh can be the CM of Punjab. He had every reason to be bitter. Also, he felt humiliated that he was issued a notice by Congress when so many leaders have been raising questions on the party. This was not done,” said a supporter of Jakhar on anonymity.

His detractors however say, “All that is fine. But one can look at it in a different way also. He was given prized posts of CLP leader, PPCC chief. How many leaders actually get them? His being bitter with Congress is understandable but his joining BJP has come as a shock. If he gave 50 years to Congress, then the party gave him enough. In last 10 years, he won only a by-election from Gurdaspur. He remained party MP and PPCC chief at the same time.” PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has already said that Jakhar’s cross-over to BJP was designed long ago. That is why he was creating a narrative of Hindu leadership being ignored by Congress. Sources said that Bharat Bhushan Ashu, working president of PPCC had gone to meet him and placate him after a notice was issued to him. The PPCC was sensing that he may not join a rival party. “At that time, Jakhar had not even indicated that he would join another party.”

It is learnt that the BJP may nominate him to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. The BJP can nominate two members to Rajya Sabha from Haryana also but most likely he will not be nominated from Haryana.

Jakhar’s crossover to BJP has created a situation for Congress and his nephew, Sandeep Jakhar, who has been elected an MLA from Abohar on Congress ticket. He has indicated that he would continue to be with the grand old party. However, it would be a difficult situation as the family is considered close-knit and two members having different political affiliations will create problems. For Sandeep Jakhar, a first timer, his membership in Vidhan Sabha is important. For Congress also, having 18 members in a house of 117 allows the party to retain post of Leader of Opposition. If an MLA goes, then it may lose post of LOP.