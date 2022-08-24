Intervene in Input Tax Credit matter: Cheema writes to Sitharaman

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday sought the intervention of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in taking into account the reversal of Input Tax Credit by taxpayers registered within the state for IGST settlement.
In a letter to Sitharaman, Cheema said that it has been observed that although the taxpayers registered within the state have carried out reversal of huge amounts of Input Tax Credit, the same has not been considered during IGST settlement. “An instance has been identified of M/s HPCL Mittal Energy Limited (GSTIN 03AABCG5231FIZ8) which has reversed ITC to the tune of Rs 223 crore in financial year 2018-19, Rs 230 crore in FY 2019-20 and Rs 227 crore in financial year 2020-21, respectively,” said Cheema.
He added that the said amount has not been taken into account while undertaking the process of IGST settlement for the said period, thereby depriving the state of its rightful share of revenue “I have been informed that this issue had been consistently raised by my officers with the Union Government but no solution has emerged till now,” Cheema added. Referring to the grave importance of the issue on the revenue of the state, Cheema urged her to intervene in the matter as early as possible.
