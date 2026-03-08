Interstate, cross-border narcotics syndicate busted, five arrested

The Crime Branch of Chandigarh Police has busted an interstate and cross-border narcotics syndicate and arrested five accused in connection with the case.
The police recovered more than 1.1 kg heroin worth about Rs 2.35 crore, along with Rs 2.20 lakh in drug money, a Skoda car, an electronic weighing machine, and empty pouches used for packaging the contraband.
As per the police, the action was taken in FIR registered under sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Crime, Sector 11.
As per DSP (Crime), Lakshay Pandey, acting on secret information, a team led by SI Om Parkash apprehended Aftab (26) from Sector 39, Chandigarh, on February 27. During the search, the police recovered 1.065 kg heroin from his possession. His interrogation later led to the arrest of four more accused — Nitin Kumar, Ajay, alias Sanju, Sahil Kumar, alias Prince, and Satpal Singh.
During further investigation, the police recovered Rs 2.20 lakh in drug money from Aftab. A total of 23.17 gram heroin was recovered from Nitin Kumar, while 18.97 gram heroin was recovered from Sahil Kumar, alias Prince. The police also seized an electronic weighing machine and four empty pouches from Ajay, alias Sanju, which were allegedly used for packaging heroin.
The police revealed that Aftab was a key operative in the drug network and was in contact with Parvez, a resident of Ambala City currently living in France, who allegedly coordinated the supply chain. The police said the network had links to a Pakistani national, and the drugs were being sourced through contacts based in Amritsar.
The accused allegedly supplied heroin to peddlers and consumers in Ambala, Ludhiana, and the Tricity area, forming a wider distribution network, said the police official.
All the accused have been sent to judicial custody, and further investigation is underway to identify and arrest other members of the syndicate.