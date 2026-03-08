Interstate, cross-border narcotics syndicate busted, five arrested

As per the police, the action was taken in FIR registered under sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Crime, Sector 11. (File)

The Crime Branch of Chandigarh Police has busted an interstate and cross-border narcotics syndicate and arrested five accused in connection with the case.

The police recovered more than 1.1 kg heroin worth about Rs 2.35 crore, along with Rs 2.20 lakh in drug money, a Skoda car, an electronic weighing machine, and empty pouches used for packaging the contraband.

As per the police, the action was taken in FIR registered under sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Crime, Sector 11.

As per DSP (Crime), Lakshay Pandey, acting on secret information, a team led by SI Om Parkash apprehended Aftab (26) from Sector 39, Chandigarh, on February 27. During the search, the police recovered 1.065 kg heroin from his possession. His interrogation later led to the arrest of four more accused — Nitin Kumar, Ajay, alias Sanju, Sahil Kumar, alias Prince, and Satpal Singh.