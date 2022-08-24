scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Insurance fraud: Four arrested for cheating 70-year-old of Rs 9.24L

The accused have been identified as Noman (26), Nitin (26), of Ghaziabad in UP, Ashish Tiwari (30) of Nehru Vihar, Delhi, and Sonu Srivastava (27) of Swarup Vihar, Burari, Delhi.

Singh was neither given the benefits, not did he get a refund of the fresh deposit of Rs 9,24,000, he had made, post which he filed a complaint.

THE CYBER Cell has arrested four people for cheating a 70-year-old senior citizen of Rs 9.24 lakh, on the pretext of Rs 14 lakh returns from PNB Metlife insurance.

The accused have been identified as Noman (26), Nitin (26), of Ghaziabad in UP, Ashish Tiwari (30) of Nehru Vihar, Delhi, and Sonu Srivastava (27) of Swarup Vihar, Burari, Delhi.
The incident took place in June this year. Police said that cell phones and identity documents were recovered from their possession.

Police said that the victim, Nirmal Singh, reported that he had taken an insurance policy from PNB MetLife and was contacted by the company about the maturity of his policy.

They informed him that his policy amount is invested in a share market and that the market is down. He reported that in June, 2022, he received call from an unknown number and the caller claimed that he is from PNB MetLife.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...Premium
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...Premium
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...

The caller told Singh his policy number and stated that there is some dispute about his insurance policy. Singh was then asked to courier his identity proof, Aadhaar card copies and two photos to a Mumbai address.

Later, Singh again received a call from the same number, and was told that his case will be pursued after he deposits the amount, post which he will get Rs 14 lakh as benefit. The victim then deposited Rs 9,24,000 in the two bank accounts.

Singh was neither given the benefits, not did he get a refund of the fresh deposit he had made, post which he filed a complaint.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 06:20:09 am
Next Story

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate 97 more e-bus today, DTC’s electric fleet to increase to 249

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony

‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

Asansol judge gets ‘threat’ letter: ‘Release TMC leader or face drugs case’

Asansol judge gets ‘threat’ letter: ‘Release TMC leader or face drugs case’

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

In its first meeting after govt fell, MVA resolves to fight state, LS polls together

In its first meeting after govt fell, MVA resolves to fight state, LS polls together

Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's port
Explained

Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's port

Ahead of trust vote, Bihar Speaker says will not quit

Ahead of trust vote, Bihar Speaker says will not quit

BJP suspends Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested over Prophet remark

BJP suspends Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested over Prophet remark

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement