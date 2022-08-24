Insurance fraud: Four arrested for cheating 70-year-old of Rs 9.24L

THE CYBER Cell has arrested four people for cheating a 70-year-old senior citizen of Rs 9.24 lakh, on the pretext of Rs 14 lakh returns from PNB Metlife insurance.
The accused have been identified as Noman (26), Nitin (26), of Ghaziabad in UP, Ashish Tiwari (30) of Nehru Vihar, Delhi, and Sonu Srivastava (27) of Swarup Vihar, Burari, Delhi.
The incident took place in June this year. Police said that cell phones and identity documents were recovered from their possession.
Police said that the victim, Nirmal Singh, reported that he had taken an insurance policy from PNB MetLife and was contacted by the company about the maturity of his policy.
They informed him that his policy amount is invested in a share market and that the market is down. He reported that in June, 2022, he received call from an unknown number and the caller claimed that he is from PNB MetLife.
The caller told Singh his policy number and stated that there is some dispute about his insurance policy. Singh was then asked to courier his identity proof, Aadhaar card copies and two photos to a Mumbai address.
Later, Singh again received a call from the same number, and was told that his case will be pursued after he deposits the amount, post which he will get Rs 14 lakh as benefit. The victim then deposited Rs 9,24,000 in the two bank accounts.
Singh was neither given the benefits, not did he get a refund of the fresh deposit he had made, post which he filed a complaint.
