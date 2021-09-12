Industrialist Harmohinder Singh Pahwa dies of heart attack

Noted industrialist and Chairman of the Ludhiana-based Nova group of industries Harmohinder Singh Pahwa died of a heart attack Sunday afternoon. He was 77. He was Chairman of Nova Cycles, Avon Bicycle Components Pvt Ltd and VS Auto Pvt Ltd.

Expressing shock over the demise, Vice-President of the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) Pankaj Sharma said, “He was enjoying a coffee with his coffee club members at Satluj Club on Sunday afternoon and was cracking a joke when he suddenly collapsed. He was taken to Hero DMC heart centre, but couldn’t be revived. He had a history of heart problems. It is still unbelievable. The club members are in deep shock. They used to meet every Sunday.”

Pahwa is survived by son Rohit and two daughters. The cremation will take place after one of his daughters arrives from London.

Born in Pakistan’s Sialkot, Pahwa’s family migrated to India during the partition. They initially settled down in Patna and he studied at YPS Patiala. Later, he assisted paternal uncle Hans Raj Pahwa, founder of Avon Cycles, in Ludhiana where he worked till 2002 as Director. After establishing Nova Cycles in 2002, he went on to set up the other two companies. According to the company’s website, the group has a turnover of Rs 60 crore.

Industrialist Badish Jindal said Pahwa had always worked for the growth of the bicycle industry. “He was instrumental in setting up the United Cycle Parts and Manufacturers Association (UCPMA). Three days ago, the newly elected team of UCPMA had gone to seek his blessings.”

Terming his death an irreparable loss, former president of UCPMA Charanjit Singh Vishvakarma said the Ludhiana bicycle industry has lost a gem.