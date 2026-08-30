Inder Chhajli’s journey from a village government school to a Rs 3-crore car collection

For Inder Chhajli, success is not measured by the cars he drives today, but by how far he has travelled from the days when he had barely enough money in his pocket to get by.

Chhajli grew up in a household where his parents, both uneducated, worked hard through farming to provide for the family.

In the middle-class family based out of Chhajli, in Punjab’s Sangrur, there was no connection to the entertainment industry. In fact, Chhajli’s father never believed acting could be a suitable career for their son and wanted him to continue with farming.

But Chhajli had always felt he was meant to pursue something different.

One of his childhood dreams was to study in an English-medium school. Financial constraints, however, meant that he had to attend a government school instead. Basic household needs consumed the family’s limited income from farming.

He recalls that his upbringing taught him the value of hard work, simplicity, and perseverance.

After completing his schooling at a government senior secondary school in Chhajli, he went on to pursue an MBA in Theatre Management from Panjab University and received formal theatre training. He went on to perform in several plays, including Ankhi Yodhe, Dulle Di Taap, Mandikaran and Kaale Dive Di Loh.

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This training would later become one of the biggest strengths of his career.

Shortly after the short film Bapu, he realised that he could build a career in the creative field. The audience response gave him the confidence to take acting seriously.

But the road ahead was far from easy. Chhajli faced criticism not only from people around him but also from relatives who questioned his choices.

He also received threatening calls and ransom demands, he says, adding that his car was followed on several occasions. Despite the threats, he continued working.

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However, the biggest setback of his life came with the death of his father.

Soon, the family found itself struggling even more, as many people who had once appeared supportive gradually disappeared. Chhajli remembers that this was a particularly difficult phase when he was unsure about what to do next.

One of the defining moments in Chhajli’s life was when he visited the Golden Temple with his friend. He had only Rs 200 in his pocket and spent it offering Karah Prasad. With nothing left, he prayed before Guru Ram Das Ji.

For Chhajli, that moment marked the beginning of a change. “I felt that was the last day of my poverty.”

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Meanwhile, his journey was still filled with rejection. When he travelled to Ambala for a role, he was asked to stand in the crowd despite his theatre training. The experience deeply affected him. He decided he would no longer wait for someone else to give him an opportunity.

Instead, he created one for himself.

Chhajli turned to YouTube and began producing his own content. What started as an alternative to traditional acting opportunities eventually became the platform that transformed his career.

Today, his production features three web series — Maldaar Shada, Nand and Vadda Laana — which are released regularly during the week. Maldaar Shada, which has crossed 250 episodes, has emerged as their most popular series and brought them widespread recognition. The shows combine comedy and entertainment with social themes.

Nand addresses Punjab’s drug problem and explores how young people can be drawn into substance abuse through the wrong company and how it affects families.

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Vadda Laana revolves around familial relationships and conflicts, while Maldaar Shada explores issues such as relationships, trust, cheating and their consequences.

What distinguishes Chhajli’s work, he believes, is its rawness.

His team attempts to portray village life without excessive filters or artificiality. Some scenes run for 10 to 15 minutes without cuts, drawing on the theatre training that taught him to sustain a character and emotion for extended periods.

His journey has taken him from a government school to a successful digital career and, by his own account, a point where he has purchased cars worth around Rs 3 crore.

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Yet he insists that the cars and money are merely symbols of how dramatically his circumstances have changed.

For Chhajli, the real achievement lies in the journey itself — from having almost nothing to creating his own identity and platform.

His message to young people is equally simple: “The first person who loses is the one who never starts the battle.”

His story is ultimately one of choosing to begin despite uncertainty, creating opportunities when doors remain closed and continuing to fight when circumstances seem determined to make one give up.

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For a boy who once dreamed simply of studying in an English-medium school, Chhajli’s journey is a reminder that one’s beginnings do not have to determine one’s destination.