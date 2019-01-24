In a first, woman IPS officer to lead Chandigarh police contingent for R-Day parade

Niharika Bhatt, assistant superintendent of police (ASP), Chandigarh Police, will be the first woman IPS (Indian Police Services) officer to lead the contingent of Chandigarh Police for the Republic Day parade in the city to be held at Sector 17.

Advertising

“My seniors asked me to lead the parade and I said yes. I have never led the contingent for a parade before or after joining IPS. I am proud to do it on behalf of the Chandigarh Police force,” Niharika Bhatt told Chandigarh Newsline.

“It is an honour to lead the contingent. I am happy that the responsibility was bestowed on me and am excited about it,” she said adding that she has been practising for the parade.

Niharika Bhatt, a 2015 batch IPS officer joined the Chandigarh Police in June 2018, after she was transferred from Uttarakhand. Bhatt is posted as ASP South Division of Chandigarh Police.