IFS officer Juhi Jalota takes charge as deputy passport officer in Chandigarh

As head of the Chandigarh RPO, Jalota will supervise passport issuance and related services for the Union Territory as well as several districts in Punjab and Haryana. (Image enhanced by Gemini)

Indian Foreign Service officer Juhi Jalota (2018 batch) on Monday assumed charge as Deputy Passport Officer and Head of Office at the Regional Passport Office (RPO), Chandigarh. She succeeds Priyanka Mehtani (2015 batch), who had been heading the office since around 2023.

The appointment is part of the routine rotational postings under the Ministry of External Affairs’ Consular, Passport and Visa Division. As head of the Chandigarh RPO, Jalota will supervise passport issuance and related services for the Union Territory as well as several districts in Punjab and Haryana, a region that witnesses high application volumes because of significant overseas migration.

Passport offices function as the citizen-facing arm of the MEA, handling fresh applications, renewals, police verification processes and grievance redressal. The Chandigarh RPO caters to districts including Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab, and Panchkula, Ambala and Hisar in Haryana.