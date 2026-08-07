24 hours after transferring him out Haryana reappoints Dahiya as Gurugram Municipal Commissioner

The Haryana government on Friday reappointed IAS officer Pradeep Dahiya as the Commissioner of the Gurugram Municipal Corporation (MCG), barely 24 hours after transferring him out as Deputy Commissioner of Rohtak.
Dahiya was appointed as MCG Commissioner in May last year. His transfer order on Thursday had come as the city continued to reel under persistent waterlogging. The government had not named a successor to Dahiya.
On Friday, Dahiya and his deputy Uttam Singh visited various parts of the city and assessed the drainage system and monsoon management. They also directed officials and engineers to maintain constant vigilance at all locations prone to waterlogging to ensure smooth traffic flow.
Dahiya said that the Municipal Corporation’s priority is to ensure safe and uninterrupted movement for citizens. “Immediate action must be taken upon receiving reports of waterlogging at any location, and pumps, suction machines, and other necessary resources must be kept fully ready,” he said.
Meanwhile, the state government carried out a major administrative reshuffle and issued transfer and posting orders of 17 IAS and 7 Haryana Civil Service officers.
IAS officer Yashendra Singh (2011-batch) has been posted as Commissioner of Faridabad Municipal Corporation, while Pankaj (2009) has been appointed Secretary of the Haryana Public Service Commission and Managing Director of Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited. Prabhjot Singh (2010) has been named State Transport Commissioner, in addition to his current roles as Director General of the Environment Department and Secretary to the Government for Environment, Forests and Wildlife. Another 2010-batch IAS officer, Hema Sharma, has been appointed Commissioner of Karnal Division.
Dr Aditya Dahiya (2011) will be the new Director of Haryana Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture. Meanwhile, 2007-batch IAS officer KM Pandurang has been appointed Commissioner of the department. Dahiya will also continue as Managing Director of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited.
Dhirendra Khadgata will take charge as Director of Medical Education and Research while Samwartak Singh (2019) has been appointed as Director of the Mines and Geology Department. In addition, DK Behera (2007) has been named Commissioner of Haryana General Administration.