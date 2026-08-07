24 hours after transferring him out Haryana reappoints Dahiya as Gurugram Municipal Commissioner

The Haryana government on Friday reappointed IAS officer Pradeep Dahiya as the Commissioner of the Gurugram Municipal Corporation (MCG), barely 24 hours after transferring him out as Deputy Commissioner of Rohtak.

Dahiya was appointed as MCG Commissioner in May last year. His transfer order on Thursday had come as the city continued to reel under persistent waterlogging. The government had not named a successor to Dahiya.

On Friday, Dahiya and his deputy Uttam Singh visited various parts of the city and assessed the drainage system and monsoon management. They also directed officials and engineers to maintain constant vigilance at all locations prone to waterlogging to ensure smooth traffic flow.