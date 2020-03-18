I am declaring dharam yudh to get Punjab back on track: Navjot Singh Sidhu

“Punjab will get back its pristine glory, it will be debt-free,” Sidhu said. “Punjab will get back its pristine glory, it will be debt-free,” Sidhu said.

Former Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who launched his YouTube channel Jittega Punjab on Saturday, announced “dharam yudh (a righteous war)” in the state Wednesday and called upon people to unite, fight the system and get the state back on the track.

In a video message on the channel, he said that this war would be fought in the minds of the people. “When a soldier goes to war he forgets everything,” he said, while reiterating that there was only one mission: “Jittega Punjab”.

“Punjab will get back its pristine glory, it will be debt free,” added Sidhu.

Without naming anyone in his video, Sidhu said he was not at war with any individual. “I remained a part of the government for successive governments in last 15 years, helped in forming governments after huge struggle. A giant, demonic system used to call out to me to either be a part of it or fall on the side. I was tempted thinking that if I join them I will get everything, but I did not join them. I rather fought back. I remained a part of the system, but fought. I was pushed on the side, but I did not budge. The fight is still continuing,” he said.

“I take a stand after thinking a hundred times. But when I take a stand , then I do not go back. I announce the dharam yudh today. The biggest religion in the world is nationalism. It is to pay back to your motherland. It is to evoke a feeling among countrymen that gave birth to martyrs like Bhagat Singh. Whenever I go to Golden Temple….I feel that service the people of the state is the biggest religion. You are my biggest God,” he said addressing people of the state.

“This road takes Punjab towards the correct path. There is another path but that takes the state under a debt of lakhs of crores,” Sidhu added.

