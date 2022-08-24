Husband booked for murder, autopsies to be conducted today

Chandigarh Police have registered a case of murder against a 26-year-old man who had allegedly killed hiswife and daughter, before dying by suicide inside his Bhagwanpura village-based rented room on Monday.
Police said that a special panel of doctors will conduct autopsies of the bodies on Wednesday. The bodies for now have been preserved in the mortuary of GMSH-16.
After initial probe, the police said said that the man, identified as Resam, 26, first slit the throat of his wife, Pooja, 22, before allegedly proceeding to strangulate his two-year-old daughter, Samaya, to death. Resam later used a dupatta to allegedly hang himself to death.
The incident came to light on Monday when the neighbours found tap water coming out from the room of the couple and knocked, but no one answered.
The police control room was informed, with a police party later rushing to the spot and breaking the door open to find the bodies.
DSP SPS Sodhi, SHO of IT Park police station, Inspector Rohtash Yadav, SHO of Mani Majra polcie station, Inspector Jaspal Singh later rushed to the spot.
“The relatives of the couple have so far told us that the suspect Resam’s wife Pooja had been undergoing treatment at PGI for seizures. She had been staying with Resam for sometime and had given birth to their daughter, Samaya, in Chandigarh. The family had shifted to Nepal when the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed across the country. Resam had returned alone earlier and his wife and kid had joined him recently,” a police officer said.
The officer maintained that since Resam had also died by suicide, the police will submit an untrace report in the case shortly. The kitchen knife that Resam used to slit the throat of his wife was found lying at the spot. Police said that their probe so far has suggested that Resam suspected his wife of having an extra marital affair and that might have trigerred the incident.
“The exact cause, however, can only be ascertained after a probe,” the officer had said.
A case has been registered at IT Park Police Station.
