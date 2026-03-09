HPU student stabbed inside campus, law student arrested

Sources said that security guards and other students tried to intervene but the suspect also tried to hurt them. 9File Photo)

A 25-year old scholar with the LifeLong Learning Department was stabbed in his stomach near the Law Bhawan in Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) Shimla on Monday. The victim was identified as Dhanraj Kumar, who is a native of Sirmour district. Police have arrested a law student, Mohit Dogra and seized a kukri, the weapon which was allegedly used in the crime. The incident took place around 1.30 pm.

Kumar is admitted in Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital (IGMC) Shimla and undergoing a surgery. The injured student belongs to Students Federation of India (SFI) organisation.

Sources said one of his small intestines was damaged and he is undergoing surgery. The suspect was already carrying the weapon under his clothes when he attacked the victim, sources added. Before attacking him, the suspect had attended his class in the law department.