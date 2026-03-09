HPU student stabbed inside campus, law student arrested

A 25-year old scholar with the LifeLong Learning Department was stabbed in his stomach near the Law Bhawan in Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) Shimla on Monday. The victim was identified as Dhanraj Kumar, who is a native of Sirmour district. Police have arrested a law student, Mohit Dogra and seized a kukri, the weapon which was allegedly used in the crime. The incident took place around 1.30 pm.
Kumar is admitted in Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital (IGMC) Shimla and undergoing a surgery. The injured student belongs to Students Federation of India (SFI) organisation.
Sources said one of his small intestines was damaged and he is undergoing surgery. The suspect was already carrying the weapon under his clothes when he attacked the victim, sources added. Before attacking him, the suspect had attended his class in the law department.
Police have ruled out the possibility of any student rivalry and maintained that an old dispute is the reason behind the incident.
Sunny Sekata, State Secretary SFI, HPU, said Dogra has a “violent history”. “On March 2, he attacked without any provocation three-four students with a sharp weapon. At that time, Dhanraj was unhurt. However, we lodged a complaint against Dogra for his act at the Summer Hill police post. The complaint is still pending. He developed a grudge and attacked Dhanraj today,” Sekata added.
Sources said that security guards and other students tried to intervene but the suspect also tried to hurt them. Later, he was overpowered.
“A case has been registered. The suspect was detained and being questioned,” a police officer said. Police later confirmed that he had been arrested.
Police have arrested three persons for allegedly stealing copper wires from a power station of the Electricity Department located near Lok Bhawan previously known as Governor House and the ministerial residences in the Chhota Shimla area. They were arrested late on Sunday.
The suspects were identified as Ranjeet Singh alias Danny (30), Sonu Sahani (29) and Ajay Sahani alias Lantun (25), all residents of Darbhanga, Bihar, presently staying in Shimla.
Police said during the probe, stolen copper wires were recovered from the suspects’ vehicle. A case was registered at the Chotta Shimla police station.