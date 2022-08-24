scorecardresearch
Homi Bhabha cancer and research centre: 8-year wait for tertiary cancer facility ends today

The hospital will cater to patients from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Chandigarh as a tertiary care facility.

Narendra Modi inaugurating the Homi Bhabha Cancer and Research Centre at Mullanpur Garibdas, New Chandigarh. (file)

The eight-year long wait for the Homi Bhabha Cancer and Research Centre will end with Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi inaugurating the hospital at Mullanpur Garibdas (New Chandigarh) here on Wednesday.
An approximate amount of Rs 700 crore was spent in the construction of the facility, spread over 50 acres in Medicity in New Chandigarh.

The hospital will have facilities like radiotherapy, radiology, MRI, CT scan, mammography, chemotherapy and bonemarrow transplant.

The hospital also has an inn to cater to patients coming from other states, besides hostels for the doctors and nursing staff. The hospital is fully based on IT solutions and is stated to be connected with other cancer facilities, with electronic medical records of the patients.

Some areas of Punjab have faced an acute problem with cancer-care facilities, especially areas like Bathinda and Mansa. The area was once collectively known as the ‘cancer belt’.

The foundation stone was laid for the hospital on December 30, 2013, by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Some of the OPDs began functioning from July 1, 2022, but now the hospital will be fully operational after the inauguration on Wednesday.

Conceived in 2013, the hospital was to begin functioning in 2018, however, but the construction work was delayed.

The deadline was then extended to 2021 but due to Covid-19 outbreak, the work was delayed again for around a year.

Punjab government had conceived the Medicity, a brainchild of previous SAD-BJP government in New Chandigarh, to promote medical tourism.

With the rising number of cancer patients, the Homi Bhabha Cancer Research Center, a unit of Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital, Mumbai, is the first major project to come up
in Medicity.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 05:50:05 am
