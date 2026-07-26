The story of Hiresh Madan: From classroom mentor to education entrepreneur

Founder of Hitbullseye and the Mind Tree School Group, Madan has spent nearly three decades building an education ecosystem that has guided lakhs of students. (Special Arrangement/Enhanced using AI)

For Hiresh Madan, education has never been just a profession. It has been a lifelong mission to help students realise their academic and career aspirations.

Founder of Hitbullseye and the Mind Tree School Group, Madan has spent nearly three decades building an education ecosystem that has guided lakhs of students. What began with helping classmates prepare for examinations has grown into one of North India’s leading education enterprises.

Roots that shaped the vision

Raised in a middle-class family in Himachal Pradesh, Madan studied in a government school where his mother, a teacher, instilled in him the values that would define his career. His father encouraged him to think beyond conventional career paths and eventually supported his entrepreneurial ambitions.