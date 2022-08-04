scorecardresearch
Hired driver abandons senior citizen couple, makes away with their car

Gurinder Singh was hired for a few hours at Rs 500. In his complaint to the police, Sushil Kumar reported that as he unable to drive the car, he hires private drivers on daily wages. Kumar said that earlier also, he had used the services of Gurinder.

August 4, 2022 2:49:18 am
Chandigarh car thief, car stolen in chandigarh, chandigarh drivers, Chandigarh latest, Chandigarh news, Indian ExpressThe car, a Maruti S-Presso, belongs to Sushil Kumar (86) and his 80-year-old wife, residents of Sector 27. The couple had hired Gurinder Singh to take them to Rajeev Vihar and return, last evening. (file)

A 26-YEAR-OLD driver hired for a day took away the car after abandoning a senior citizen couple at the residence of their relative at Rajeev Vihar in Mani Majra on Tuesday night. The accused has been identified as Gurinder Singh, a resident of village Chajju Majra near Kharar. The car, a Maruti S-Presso, belongs to Sushil Kumar (86) and his 80-year-old wife, residents of Sector 27. The couple had hired Gurinder Singh to take them to Rajeev Vihar and return, last evening.

Gurinder Singh was hired for a few hours at Rs 500. In his complaint to the police, Sushil Kumar reported that as he unable to drive the car, he hires private drivers on daily wages. Kumar said that earlier also, he had used the services of Gurinder.

Gurinder picked up the couple and brought them to Rajeev Vihar. The couple told him that they would take around two hours to meet their relatives and he should stay near the car. However, Gurinder left the place with the car a few moments after dropping them. When the couple came out from their relatives’ house, they did not find the car or Gurinder. Later, they lodged a complaint with the local police.

“Sushil Kumar made many calls to Gurinder Singh. All calls were unanswered. We have found the CCTV footage showing Gurinder Singh drive away the car bearing Chandigarh registration number. We have been questioning the man through whom Sushil Kumar had hired Gurinder. He will be arrested shortly,” Inspector Jaspal Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Mani Majra police station, said. A case under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) was registered at Mani Majra police station.

Recently, an unknown man entered the house of a retired Army officer and took away Rs 5,000 from him in Sector 27. The suspect had trapped the retired officer claiming that he is known to one of his relatives. The local police was informed. The suspect is still absconding.

