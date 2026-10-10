Himachal wildlife department decides to keep all 7 monkey sterilisation centres operational

The Himachal Pradesh Zoo & Conservation Breeding Society annual report says 1.88 lakh monkeys were sterilised between 2007 and 2025. (File Photo)

Departing from its earlier stance to shut five out of seven Monkey Sterilisation Centres (MSCs), following the exclusion of the rhesus macaque from the schedules of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the Himachal Pradesh Forest & Wildlife Department has decided to keep these facilities operational and has initiated efforts to get funding to continue with the capture and sterilisation process of monkeys.

The Himachal Pradesh Zoo & Conservation Breeding Society (HPZCBS) has been managing these seven MSCs in Shimla, Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Sirmaur, Chamba and Una districts since 2007.

According to officials, the proposal to close the five centres — Bakani in Chamba, Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur, Boul in Una, Salapar in Mandi and Sastar in Hamirpur districts — was discussed at the 22nd Governing Body meeting held on October 7, 2025, and that the rationalisation of the facilities was being considered in view of the reduced workload.